

the complete review - fiction

Fever



by

Samaresh Basu



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Fever Author: Samaresh Basu Genre: Novel Written: 1977 (Eng. 2011) Length: 139 pages Original in: Bengali Availability: Fever - US Fever - UK Fever - Canada Fever - India

Bengali title: মহাকালের রথের ঘোড়া

Originally published in English as: Fever: Mahakaler Rather Ghoda

Translated by Arunava Sinha

With an Introduction by Shirshendu Chakrabarti

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid small portrait of a worn-down revolution(ary)

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

As Shirshendu Chakrabarti explains in the Introduction, the original Bengali title of this novel, মহাকালের রথের ঘোড়া, translates as 'Horse to the Chariot of Time' -- perhaps a more difficult sell to English-language readers than 'Fever' but, reinforced by a prefatory poem that elaborates on the imagery (and asks, among other things: "What happens to the unsung millions ?") certainly a more evocative one. Fever is one man's tale, Naxalite revolutionary Ruhiton Kurmi, who, after years in jail, is battered, worn-down, and near broken; he has been subdued, by time and changing times, his revolutionary fever broken, leaving only the physical slow burn of bodily decline.

Ruhiton's home is Chunilal village, "five miles southeast of Naxalbari" -- the birthplace of the Naxalite movement, a long-running insurgency that was triggered by police actions there in May, 1967. Ruhiton was a prominent Naxalite; when the novel opens he has been in jail for seven years, but is well-known and respected among the fellow prisoners he meets, and even the officers guarding him: "It's not for nothing that people called him the terror of the Terai", one reminds the others.

Fever begins as a journey into the unknown: after seven years in prison, Ruhiton is told to pack his things. Leaving the prison, he is unsure of his fate:

He had no idea whether he was indeed being taken to a jail, or to the slaughtering ground. He was prepared for anything.

His heart was filled with misery. Memories of the old days hurt him. He didn't want to recall the past. He didn't want to remember the life that lay behind him. He didn't want to think about it. But the memories kept flooding back.

Everything had changed so much over the past eight and a half years that Ruhiton was befuddled. He had not been able to recognize many of the places. Not a single person had recognized him on the way.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 February 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Indian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Indian Bengali author Samaresh Basu (সমরেশ বসু) lived 1924 to 1988.

- Return to top of the page -