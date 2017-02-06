

the complete review - fiction

The Executioner Weeps



by

Frédéric Dard



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Le bourreau pleure

Translated by David Coward

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely dark -- even bleak -- tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Libération . 14/6/2002 François Riviere

From the Reviews :

"Aujourd'hui encore, un David Lynch pourrait trouver, sous le trompe-l'oeil inquiétant de l'intrigue du Bourreau pleure, la matière d'une fresque nocturne chargée d'ambiguïté, et de lyrisme onirique." - François Riviere, Libération

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Executioner Weeps is narrated by Daniel Mermet, a French painter who has just begun to establish himself and who is spending some time on holiday in a small seaside resort a few kilometers south of Barcelona. The novel begins with him almost running over a woman with his car, a woman holding a violin case who came: "out of the night and leapt into the bright lights of my car". He hits her, but braked sufficiently to avoid seriously injuring her. He drives her back to the inn he is staying at and gets a doctor to check her out, and fortunately he finds: "No serious damage".

She seems more or les fine when he looks in on her the next day -- but she doesn't remember a thing. Not even her own name. She had no identifying papers with her, either, so her identity is a complete mystery. She speaks an accentless French, so he can be fairly certain that she is also French, but beyond that she can't recollect anything about herself -- or what drove her to apparently attempt suicide.

The authorities aren't much help. The police don't care, the French representatives aren't very interested, and Daniel is left to his own devices.

Of course he falls for the beautiful mystery woman -- without knowing her mystery. She, too, seems happy to be with him. And they at least figure out that her name is Marianne.

When Daniel gets invited to exhibit his paintings in the United States, the quest to figure out who she really is becomes more urgent. If he wants to take her along -- indeed, if he just wants to take her to France --, she needs papers; she needs, "officially, to become someone".

Daniel is committed to her by then, and vows:

"Well, I'm going to discover your identity, because that is what we have to do !"

I threw myself on her like a wild thing. I tore off her skirt, her blouse ... and crucified her there, on that bed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 February 2017

Pushkin Press publicity page

Fleuve publicity page

About the Author :

French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.

