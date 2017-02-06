|
The Executioner Weeps
Our Assessment:
B+ : nicely dark -- even bleak -- tale
The Executioner Weeps is narrated by Daniel Mermet, a French painter who has just begun to establish himself and who is spending some time on holiday in a small seaside resort a few kilometers south of Barcelona.
The novel begins with him almost running over a woman with his car, a woman holding a violin case who came: "out of the night and leapt into the bright lights of my car".
He hits her, but braked sufficiently to avoid seriously injuring her.
He drives her back to the inn he is staying at and gets a doctor to check her out, and fortunately he finds: "No serious damage".
"Well, I'm going to discover your identity, because that is what we have to do !"He has a decent plan, beginning with procuring some papers for her, and he heads off by himself for France to do that. On the way, he follows the limited clues he has as to where she might have come from. And, unfortunately, he finds out exactly who she was. And what she did.
Given that she tried to throw herself in front of a car, it's not hard to imagine that she suffered some great trauma. And, yes, when Daniel digs a little he is confronted with Marianne's past. Lost in love, he can't turn away from what is obviously one hell of a train wreck -- "Even Zola never dreamt up a story more sordid than this" -- and he desperately tries to save a Marianne who remains largely oblivious to what lies behind her. Though there are those flashes of remembrance .....
Dard uses the arts in his story well: Daniel paints Marianne, for example, and the only thing she was carrying when he ran her down was a violin case; he gets her a new violin and she can remember how to play. And Daniel's blind passion for her is effectively portrayed -- especially at its most explosive:
I threw myself on her like a wild thing. I tore off her skirt, her blouse ... and crucified her there, on that bed.The Executioner Weeps goes from bleak to bleaker. Even the final escape -- Daniel trying to do what he had promised Marianne he would -- fails, making for the darkest of love stories right through its conclusion, Dard not sparing any blows as a brief epilogue shows just how lost Daniel remains, and just how much he has lost.
There's some ugliness to the story that makes it difficult to fully empathize with Daniel, but the small, spare touches Dard weaves in throughout -- down to the lovers' last hide-away -- make for an impressively atmospheric novel. Briskly told, but lingering at the right moments and capturing Daniel's desperation, Dard unfolds a convincing love story that is ultimately almost all horror tale. Not a pleasant story, but impressively, awfully twisted.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 February 2017
French author Frédéric Dard (1921-2000) is best known for his 'San-Antonio' novels.
