the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The archives -- of the Nobel Prize deliberations from fifty years earlier, the official waiting period -- were opened at the beginning of the year, and newspaper reports already provided most of this information (which I summarized for you more than two weeks ago), but now the official Nobel site has finally posted their overview, Candidates for the 1966 Nobel Prize in Literature.
(The dateline on this is 4 January, but, strangely, it was not posted until yesterday.)
Nothing really new here, but a useful overview.
The 'Deutscher Krimi Preis' is all prestige, no cash, but with a solid, serious jury it is well-respected (and claims to be the oldest German mystery-book prize -- at a not very old 33 ...), and they've now announced the winners (and the two runners-up) in the two categories.
The best German mystery category was won by Die Mauer ('The Wall'), by Max Annas (see, for example, the Rowohlt publicity page).
Neither it, nor any other book by him -- or indeed the two runners-up -- appears to have been translated into English.
The international mystery category was won by a translation from the English -- indeed, the top three titles were all translated from the English, and two of them by the same translator (Peter Torberg) at that -- The Heavenly Table, by Donald Ray Pollock (get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk).
Books by Liza Cody and Garry Disher came in second and third.
The American University in Cairo Press launched their hoopoe-imprint last year, and among their first titles was Ibrahim Essa's The Televangelist.
I see now that a film version has come out -- listed as 'Mawlana' at IMDb -- the Arabic title, مولانا, transliterated.
But apparently it's being called 'The Preacher' in English, with AUC Press unable to make the film-book connection very clear -- a shame, given the (small, but still) advantages of movie tie-in PR.
So, for example, The Hollywood Reporter's (positive) review refers only to: "Issa's 2012 novel Mawlana/Our Master" -- spelling the author's last name differently than the publisher did, and providing a different English title (i.e. anyone asking for this in a US/UK bookstore is unlikely to be handed a copy of The Televangelist).
The review in Variety also spells the author's name differently, referring (only) to "journalist-novelist Ibrahim Eissa's bestselling book"; again, there's no way to make the leap from this to The Televangelist.
A shame -- a small but missed opportunity.
(This is the first I've heard of the film -- made aware of it through Hani Mustafa's less enthusiastic review in Al-Ahram Weekly (where the title of the novel is at least give as The Televangelist, even if the author's name is spelled: 'Ibrahim Eissa').)