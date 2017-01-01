the
to e-mail us:

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 January 2017

1 January: Year-end wrap-ups | Hindi literature in 2016 | Wandering Jew review | 2017


1 January 2017 - Sunday

Year-end wrap-ups | Hindi literature in 2016
Wandering Jew review | 2017

       Year-end wrap-ups

       I'll have a wrap-up of the year-that-was, numbers-wise, at the complete review up in a day or two (once all the numbers are in), and I always enjoy when other sites and weblogs post overviews of their past year -- especially the variety of books they read and statistical odds and ends.

       Among the variations on these on sites which cover a lot of fiction, and especially international fiction, are:
       Hindi literature in 2016

       At The Wire Priyadarshan offers a good glimpse of recent writing in Hindi, in In 2016, Hindi Literature Became the Voice of the Marginalised.
       Priyadarshan suggests:
The class character of Hindi has shifted. It is no more the language of the Brahminical order or the 'upper' caste sensibility; it is thriving as a language of Dalits, Adivasis and marginalised people.

       Wandering Jew review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Dennis Marks' little monograph, Wandering Jew: The Search for Joseph Roth, published as a lovely near-pocket-sized hardback by Notting Hill Editions.

       2017

       Another year down: 205 reviews (more statistics and numbers coming in a day or two), 365 days of posting at this Literary Saloon (yes, it's now been a couple of years since I missed or skipped a day; I really should give you a respite more often), and 2017 likely will offer more of the same, for better and worse. (Around 200 reviews in a calendar year seems about right, along with the several dozen other titles that, for various reasons, don't get reviewed here, but I keep telling myself I really should be reading more .....)
       As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.

       2016 did see some (personal) good -- notably, the publication of my The Complete Review Guide to Contemporary World Fiction; see also the Columbia University Press publicity page, or get your copy -- if, inexplicably, you haven't yet -- at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- and, of course, lots of (general) bad (the world at large ...).
       Looking ahead to 2017 ... well, on my, and the site's, small scale I assume everything will putter on as always; on the bigger scale ... I guess we'll just have to hold on tight and hope for the best (raising our voices where (as long as ?) we can and taking what action we can -- not too futilely, one hopes).
       Good luck to us all !

