the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

I'll have a wrap-up of the year-that-was, numbers-wise, at the complete review up in a day or two (once all the numbers are in), and I always enjoy when other sites and weblogs post overviews of their past year -- especially the variety of books they read and statistical odds and ends.
Among the variations on these on sites which cover a lot of fiction, and especially international fiction, are:
An End of year review at The Modern Novel weblog, which includes some of the numbers, as well as lists of his 2016 didn'ts and dids (literarily, internet-related, and otherwise), as well as favorites of the year
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Dennis Marks' little monograph, Wandering Jew: The Search for Joseph Roth, published as a lovely near-pocket-sized hardback by Notting Hill Editions.
Another year down: 205 reviews (more statistics and numbers coming in a day or two), 365 days of posting at this Literary Saloon (yes, it's now been a couple of years since I missed or skipped a day; I really should give you a respite more often), and 2017 likely will offer more of the same, for better and worse.
(Around 200 reviews in a calendar year seems about right, along with the several dozen other titles that, for various reasons, don't get reviewed here, but I keep telling myself I really should be reading more .....)
As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.
2016 did see some (personal) good -- notably, the publication of my The Complete Review Guide to Contemporary World Fiction; see also the Columbia University Press publicity page, or get your copy -- if, inexplicably, you haven't yet -- at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- and, of course, lots of (general) bad (the world at large ...).
Looking ahead to 2017 ... well, on my, and the site's, small scale I assume everything will putter on as always; on the bigger scale ... I guess we'll just have to hold on tight and hope for the best (raising our voices where (as long as ?) we can and taking what action we can -- not too futilely, one hopes).
Good luck to us all !