Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - literature

The Hamburg Score



by

Viktor Shklovsky



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Russian title: Гамбургский счёт

Translated by Shushan Avagyan

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : the usual intriguing Shklovskian mix

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 19/12/2016 .

From the Reviews :

"Only the savviest readers of Russian literature, however, will be able to authoritatively judge his sophisticated literary criticism. Thankfully, Shklovsky is an eclectic writer and some pieces are more broadly accessible, including some general criticism and well-observed memoir." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In his short Preface, Viktor Shklovsky explains what the 'Hamburg Score' of the title is. Even back then, show-wrestling matches were fixed, but Shklovsky claims that once a year wrestlers would gather at a Hamburg pub and have it out behind closed doors, too see who was truly the best, when they fought the way you were actually meant to fight, not choreographed. Shklovsky maintains: "We need a Hamburg score in literature" -- and suggests:

In Hamburg, Bulgakov is down on the mat.

Babel is a lightweight.

Gorky is questionable (often oiut of form).

Khlebnikov was the champion.

The idea of the cohesion of a literary work is replaced with the sensation of the value of a separate piece. I am more interested in the contradictions than in the cohesion of the pieces.

I do not feel guilty for always writing in the first person, especially when it is obvious from what I have just written that, while I write in first person, I don't write about myself.

Besides, Viktor Shklovsky about whom I am writing is apparently not quite me, and had we met and started up a conversation, we might even have some misunderstandings.



Bunin's entire work is italicized. The descriptions are derived not from objects but from other descriptions. The landscape, in general, is a literary concept. It appeared and is experienced through tradition.

One should respect a writer's success and give a reader time to like an author without yet finding out about his success.

If facts are destroying the theory, then that's best for the theory.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 January 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Dalkey Archive Press publicity page

Reading Viktor Shklovsky with a little bit about Jonathan Franzen by Martin Riker at Context

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Viktor Shklovsky (Виктор Борисович Шкловский, Victor Chklovski, Viktor Sklovskij) (1893-1984) was a leading Russian Formalist.

- Return to top of the page -