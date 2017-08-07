Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Life of a Bishop's Assistant



by

Viktor Shklovsky



general information | our review | links | about the author

Russian title: Житие архиерейского служки

Translated by Valeriya Yermishova

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : obscure, but entertainingly lively

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Life of a Bishop's Assistant is a biographical novel, about Gavriil Dobrynin (1752-1824), presumably based on Dobrynin's memoirs. Rising from humble circumstances mainly through service in the Church -- one of the few avenues open to those not born in the nobility in the Russia of those times -- he ultimately achieved a comfortable position.

Literate and well-read, he also had a fine voice, and in his youth was almost sentenced to be a choirboy, but managed to more or less evade that (dead-end) fate and insinuate himself into more valued positions. He was: "an avid reader of novels in translation", and Le Sage was an early favorite; when the Bishop wants to make him a choirboy he laments:

So long to the dream of becoming the Bachelor of Salamanca, good-bye to the dream of a sword and a feathered hat.

As for Dobrynin, he stood up, bowed politely, and waved his hat like his hero the Bachelor Don Cherubim de la Ronda, and went home to drink evening tea under the lilacs.

Because a holy man blooms like a date tree.

They began to irrigate a peace treaty.

They drank, drank, and scolded.

But above all, he loved Mr. Chulkov's The Comely Cook, Kurganov's Letter Writer, and even the works of Voltaire and Montesquieu, which instilled in him a definitive contempt for monastic writings.

I wish to obtain a rank and position on the basis of mercy rather than merit.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 August 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Dalkey Archive Press publicity page

Reading Viktor Shklovsky with a little bit about Jonathan Franzen by Martin Riker at Context

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Viktor Shklovsky (Виктор Борисович Шкловский, Victor Chklovski, Viktor Sklovskij) (1893-1984) was a leading Russian Formalist.

- Return to top of the page -