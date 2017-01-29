

2084



by

Boualem Sansal



Title: 2084 Author: Boualem Sansal Genre: Novel Written: 2015 (Eng. 2017) Length: 252 pages Original in: French Availability: 2084 - US 2084 - UK 2084 - Canada 2084 - Canada (French) 2084 - France 2084 - Deutschland 2084 - Italia 2084 - España

The End of the World

French title: 2084

Translated by Alison Anderson

Grand Prix du roman de l'Académie française, 2015

Our Assessment:



B : dystopian vision that tries to do both too much and too little

From the Reviews :

"In dieser buchstabengetreuen Übernahme liegt eines der Probleme von 2084 , schon allein deshalb, weil Orwell heute als Metapher für nahezu jede kulturpolitische Debatte von der Datenüberwachung bis zur Diktatur herhalten muss. Boualem Sansal buchstabiert seine Parabel indes mit grimmiger Wut eins zu eins durch. Das führt dazu, dass seine Figuren, allen voran Ati, kaum Kontur erhalten. Weil sie von ihrem Erzähler zu sehr dafür in Anspruch genommen werden, bestimmte Haltungen und Meinungen zu transportieren." - Sandra Kegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





, schon allein deshalb, weil Orwell heute als Metapher für nahezu jede kulturpolitische Debatte von der Datenüberwachung bis zur Diktatur herhalten muss. Boualem Sansal buchstabiert seine Parabel indes mit grimmiger Wut eins zu eins durch. Das führt dazu, dass seine Figuren, allen voran Ati, kaum Kontur erhalten. Weil sie von ihrem Erzähler zu sehr dafür in Anspruch genommen werden, bestimmte Haltungen und Meinungen zu transportieren." - "Sansal lays out a fantastically detailed dystopia in complex and often elegant prose. (...) Sansal’s characters are somewhat two-dimensional, and the plot can seem almost accidental. It is best, therefore, not to read this as a conventional novel but as a mix of satire, fable and polemic. (...) The book is a statement rather than a question; this sometimes gives it the quality of a tract. (...) This is not to deny the novel’s obvious strengths. Flawed it may be, but 2084 is always intriguing" - Robin Yassin-Kassab, The National





is always intriguing" - "While these adventures are told in some detail, much of the novel is based on explanations of the force of the religion and its power over the inhabitants with little description of characters or events. Ati is not a hero with whom a reader could sympathize. Sansal bases the religion of Abistan on a parody of Muslim doctrine." - Adele King, World Literature Today

2084 is a novel of the future, after a global war, the 'Great Holy War' that saw the deaths of hundreds of millions, and after the use of nuclear weapons. The year 2084 does appear to mark, as the subtitle has it, 'the end of the world' -- but it is a point long since passed. The novel is not set in 2084, but rather 2084 marks the breaking point at which the old world was lost and this new one -- Abistan -- arose: "2084 was a founding date for the country, even if no one knew what it referred to". Essentially a theocracy, Abistan is controlled by 'the Apparatus' and all life based entirely on the teachings of prophet-founder Abi, as recorded also in the holy book of his teachings, the Gkabul. Life is fairly basic, though there are, for example, cars and planes (though traveling with these is far out of reach of the common man).

Abistan is a place without history. There is no 'before' to compare to the present -- and so also no alternative; life is not to be imagined being possible any other way than how things are in Abistan. There is not much present, either, in this totalitarian state where authoritarian control is near-complete and personal freedoms severely curtailed. And the system is everything, as even: "In Abistan the only economy was religious".

There is no freedom of movement, and very little sanctioned movement. Pilgrimages are allowed, but they are strictly controlled. The main figure of the novel, Ati, is the rare lowly citizen who comes to see more of the country, sent to a sanatorium to cure his tuberculosis. Amazingly, he survives the disease and is eventually discharged and sent back home -- where he gets a better apartment and job after the ordeal he has endured.

At his new job Ati befriends Koa. Both are particularly interested in:

the mystery of abilang, the sacred tongue, that was born with the Holy Book of Abi and had become the omnipotent and exclusive national language. They dreamt of penetrating the mystery, for they were convinced it was the key to a revolutionary understanding of life.

And yet at no time did the two friends have any subversive thoughts, let alone heretical ones; they simply wanted to know what sort of world they were living in -- not to fight it, no one was up to that, man or god -- but to endure it in full knowledge of the facts, and to visit it, if possible.

Abistan's great misfortune was the Gkabul; in response to the intrinsic violence of the void, it offered humanity submission to sanctified ignorance, and by pushing servitude to self-negation, to pure and simple self-destruction, it denied the possibility of rebellion as a means of inventing a world on a human scale -- which, at the very least, might preserve humanity from the ambient madness. Religion truly is the remedy that kills.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 January 2017

About the Author :

French-writing Algerian author Boualem Sansal was born in 1949.

