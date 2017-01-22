

the complete review - fiction

None Like Her



by

Jela Krečič



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Slovenian title: Ni druge

Translated by Olivia Hellewell

Our Assessment:



B : comfortably relaxed tale of life and (looking for) love in contemporary Slovenia

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Delo . 30/6/2015 Aljoša Harlamov SiolNET . 2/6/2015 Deja Crnović

From the Reviews :

"V tem je avtorici mimogrede uspel brezkompromisen portret sodobne družbe, ki jo opredeljuje naivni postmoderni hedonizem. Toda na isti način se Matjaž izogiba tudi resnega razmisleka o samem sebi ter o čustvih in razmerjih, v katera se zapleta. (...) Morda je za odtenek predolg (...) a se bere izredno tekoče in kratkočasno." - Aljoša Harlamov, Delo





"Zaradi živahnega sloga pisanja, bistrih dialogov in premišljene strukture je roman Ni druge izjemno berljiv, vsebinsko bogat, poln referenc na svet, v katerem živimo, zaradi piknika pri urednici Dela pa še posebej zabaven za poklicne kolege in kolegice avtorice." - Deja Crnović, SiolNET

The complete review 's Review :

None Like Her is a quest tale of sorts: after the collapse of his longtime relationship with Sara, photographer Matjaž has trouble moving on but gives it a try, and over the course of the next year hooks up (and doesn't) with a variety of women. Can anyone replace Sara ? Can he win Sara back ? Does he want to ?

For much of None Like Her the structure of the story is: new chapter, new girl. Matjaž maintains: "I'm not trying to test out every type of woman here", but it can come to seem like he is. Each episode finds Matjaž connecting with yet another person, in a fairly amusing series of not so much terribly failed dates but rather encounters of romantic potential that, for one reason or another, can't or don't lead anywhere. Some of the dates are abruptly broken off before they can really get going, while others lead to a night spent together (with and without sex). Regardless, there are always complications and barriers, preventing a romantic relationship from developing. For the most part Matjaž can just shrug them off and move on; indeed, part of the appeal -- and a saving grace -- of the novel is that it doesn't focus simply on potential romance (i.e. it's not simply a desperately-looking-for-love story), but acknowledges that this is only part of Matjaž's life as he putters along -- with generally limited ambition, regardless.

Matjaž lives in Ljubljana, which might qualify as a city but which has a lot of the small-town to it. Matjaž's old and new crowds often overlap and meet, and friends from school -- including some who have moved on to more successful careers, or have started families -- often cross his path, reminders of what he hasn't accomplished yet. (In some cases he's fine with that: among the few things that are made clear is that: "Matjaž didn't find children cute, sweet and utterly adorable. No, he saw a pure evil in them, one that sucked parents dry.")

There's a lot of drinking, and many parties and celebrations; it's a way of getting people together. There are some excursions too, as Matjaž also lets himself be dragooned into joining a group of old-time Yugoslavian nationalist nostalgists, to celebrate Tito's birthday in Bosnian Jajce. As Krečič puts it in one of the book's best lines -- also capturing exactly Matjaž uncommitted, aimless feel:

These things often happen: one minute you've come over to help move a fridge, and the next thing you know you're on the road to Jajce.

Why does everything have to be a joke or a piss-take, why can't you just listen to me ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 January 2017

:

Peter Owen publicity page

Istros publicity page

Beletrina publicity page

Excerpt

See Index of Eastern European literature

About the Author :

Slovenian journalist and author Jela Krečič was born in 1979. (And, yes, she is married to Slavoj Žižek.)

