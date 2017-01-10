the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 January 2017

11 January: Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation | 'The Fattened Aleph' headed for court | Forthcoming Murakami


11 January 2017 - Wednesday

       They've announced the winner of the 2016 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation, and it's Jonathan Wright, for his translation of The Bamboo Stalk, by Saud Alsanousi; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
       Admirably, this prize lists all: "The books that were entered for the 2016 Prize" -- something that every literary prize should do (otherwise you have no idea what is actually being considered).
       There were "19 eligible entries" -- two poetry titles, the rest fiction.
       Several of the books are under review at the complete review -- though not nearly as many as I'd like; I hope to get, and get to, a few more. The titles under review are
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       I mentioned the initial fuss about Pablo Katchadjian's 2009 remix of a Jorge Luis Borges story when The Guardian first wrote about it, and now they have a follow-up, as Uki Goñi reports that the Case of 'fattened' Jorge Luis Borges story heads to court in Argentina.
       The Borges-widow, María Kodama, is apparently intent on seeing this through (and don't forget that in the background lurks the estate agent, Andrew Wylie), and it will be interesting to see how the courts see this intellectual property case.
       Meanwhile, Dalkey Archive Press just recently came out with a different Pablo Katchadjian title in translation, the not quite as fun What to Do; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Not many details available yet, but publisher Shinchosha has announced that a new, two-volume novel by Murakami Haruki, 騎士団長殺し, is due out on 24 February.
       In the English-language press the title is variously presented as, among other things, 'Murder of the Knight Commander' (The Asahi Shimbun) and 'Killing Commendatore' (Kyodo); no word yet on a US/UK publication date (or title).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


