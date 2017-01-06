

Justine



by

Iben Mondrup



Title: Justine Author: Iben Mondrup Genre: Novel Written: 2012 (Eng. 2016) Length: 218 pages Original in: Danish Availability: Justine - US Justine - UK Justine - Canada

Danish title: En to tre

Translated by Kerri A. Pierce

Our Assessment:



B : fine young would-be artist tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Kirkus Reviews . 15/9/2016 .

From the Reviews :

"Mondrup depicts the sexism and grittiness of the art world and the ambivalence of the artists convincingly. (...) A dark, ultimately frustrating tale of an enfant terrible wannabe." - Kirkus Reviews

The complete review 's Review :

Justine begins with the title figure returning to the small 40-square-meter house she inherited from her grandfather and finding it going up in flames. It's not literally true that: "A meteor has fallen" -- the cause is more mundane, an unhappy accident -- but in its devastating effect it feels that way. Indeed, Justine's world seems entirely meteor-smashed, as not only has all the art for the exhibit she's been working on been destroyed ("every last bit is burned"), along with the place she lives, but her girlfriend Vita has also just dumped her.

The novel is presented in the first person, Justine relating both present-day and bits of her past. Her grandfather was a trained (building-)painter who also painted pictures, an almost-professional artist who seems to have been the strongest family figure in the younger Justine's life. He has passed away, and even before this latest catastrophe she still hadn't quite worked through that: "He died and it still isn't right. Not on the inside". As it turns out, Justine has a lot of inner turmoil -- in contrast to the more blunt, even caustic, way she presents herself to others.

Justine eventually went to the academy of arts, and her account is also of that (continuing) struggle to become an artist, and to find an identity -- artistic and otherwise.

A close friend is former classmate Ane, who recently had a baby, has a man who she apparently doesn't know cheats on her, and has fallen back on much more traditional, simpler, cheerier paintings -- even as she's drifting away from art, consumed by the demands of motherhood (and adulthood).

Justine offers an amusing portrait of the art-school scene and crowd, and the different paths the graduates stumble along afterwards. Justine can be cold and harsh, but there's a wistfulness to some of her reminiscences and memories, such as when she recalls first being let loose in the academy's castle-rooms. She describes the process of settling in in the studio space:

We flowed together. The whole studio flowed together. Things whirled around. They entered through doors and windows. Boxes, tables, chairs, more boxes, buckets, pots, jam jars, lamps, paints, stands. It wasn't too long before the janitorial staff could no longer tell the difference between what was trash and what was important.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 January 2017

About the Author :

Danish artist and author Iben Mondrup was born in 1969.

