|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Justine
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fine young would-be artist tale
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Justine begins with the title figure returning to the small 40-square-meter house she inherited from her grandfather and finding it going up in flames.
It's not literally true that: "A meteor has fallen" -- the cause is more mundane, an unhappy accident -- but in its devastating effect it feels that way.
Indeed, Justine's world seems entirely meteor-smashed, as not only has all the art for the exhibit she's been working on been destroyed ("every last bit is burned"), along with the place she lives, but her girlfriend Vita has also just dumped her.
We flowed together. The whole studio flowed together. Things whirled around. They entered through doors and windows. Boxes, tables, chairs, more boxes, buckets, pots, jam jars, lamps, paints, stands. It wasn't too long before the janitorial staff could no longer tell the difference between what was trash and what was important.The solidarity -- the flowing together -- seems relatively short-lived, as Justine focuses more on what amount to clashes, with the ideal of art generally lost along the way.
Mondrup captures the pretentious and often obnoxious (especially the professors) art-school-scene creepily well, with more the more old-fashioned grandfather-figure and the ultimately tamer, crowd-pleasing Ane as helpful counterparts to the purely pretentious, or, for example, the philosophical Vita (a fairly successful sculptor). Justine, meanwhile, is marked especially by her uncertainty. There's a lot of anger there, too, or frustration, and she vents successfully, and even comes up with some interesting ideas, including ultimately resuscitating her lost project, but for the most part, and for most of the novel, she is flailing.
The personal disaster of the house burning down serves as a good backdrop, even as Mondrup doesn't rely on it too heavily. The bureaucratic process -- of determining cause and dealing with the consequences -- are a welcome, sober tie-in to real life for a character who seems pretty big on avoidance. Ane's transitions also serve as a helpful example of another life -- even as it is not one Justine can really imagine for herself, even as there are aspects of it, in its stability (and illusory stability), that appeal to her.
Justine is really still at an early stage of figuring things out, and Mondrup leads her -- fortunately not too heavy-handedly -- a few more significant steps ahead here. Mondrup strikes the right tone for Justine, who tries to barrel ahead but can't completely hide her vulnerabilities.
With the chapters divided into shorter episodes, switching between the present and various formative periods and events of her past. Justine is a solid slice-of-life portrait of the artist as a young woman.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 January 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Danish artist and author Iben Mondrup was born in 1969.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review