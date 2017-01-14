

Bodies of Summer



by

Martin Felipe Castagnet



Spanish title: Los cuerpos del verano

Translated by Frances Riddle

B : quite nicely done futuristic vision

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Clarín . 25/3/2013 Diego De Angelis

From the Reviews :

"Despojada de parafernalia tecno-científica, ni exagerada afectación, la escritura de Castagnet nos conduce suavemente hacia un infierno probable, desolador. En apariencia, sin alternativa posible. De todas formas, como un despiadado alegorista, nos presenta una utopía perversa, pero para significar con mayor potencia el espacio no iluminado por el desbordante reflejo de los monitores." - Diego De Angelis, Clarín

The complete review 's Review :

Bodies of Summer is set in a future where immortality of sorts has been achieved: upon death, it is (generally) possible to put a person's mind into 'flotation' -- essentially uploading it onto what has become a greatly expanded version of the internet, as flotation is: "the maintenance of brain activity inside an information system". Beyond that, it is possible to take a mind out of flotation and re-implant -- 'burn' it -- into a new body, when one becomes available. Technological advances have helped in body-upkeep and repair as well, to the point where: "Every body has an average life span of three inhabitants until it finally deteriorates".

The hive-mind exists, a vast connected internet-space where it is possible to live virtually (but, of course, not physically). Some, like the narrator's daughter Vera, opt to stay there, while his son Teo is one of the few who chose not to join in any part of this; they are 'alive' in very different forms here. The narrator, Ramiro Olivaires was actually one of the first to go into flotation -- and he took his time, many decades, before now finally trying out physical form again.

His family could only afford the body of an older, overweight woman -- not quite what he had been used to -- but at least it allowed him to live in human form again, many decades after his first physical death. He moves in with his grandson, Wales, and wife, September, and their two children; Teo also lives in the household, but his mind is already pretty far gone,

Bodies of Summer is a speculative novel of a future in which immortality is possible. Short and moving along at good clip in short sub-chapters, it is mostly a domestic story, Castagnet using the extended family (plus the presence of a helper, Cuzco, who offers yet another example of the choices people can make in this new world) to present many of the issues arising from this new state of human affairs. Ramiro also helpfully summarizes some of the changes that have (and haven't) resulted in the world at large, and following him as he adapts to the new world offers additional insights. Other connections between past and future are also explored: conveniently, a relative from his wife's second marriage lives nearby, and while he can't take up a position at the architectural firm he helped found (though it still exists) Ramiro does find employment (that neatly ties together past and present).

The household alone covers a lot of this new territory: Teo is an example of familiar old-time decline and mortality, while his sister functions as a purely virtual presence. The roots of Wales and September's marital problems are ultimately revealed, adding yet anther identity-issue to the mix. Meanwhile, their kids eventually perhaps take the concept of immortality too lightly but: (almost) no harm done, since bodies are replaceable ..... And, above all, there are Ramiro's own adaptation issues (which includes the difficulty of weaning himself from being completely connected to the internet, as he was in flotation)..

Adding a bit of mystery is why Ramiro chose to take on bodily form, as he has questions that have been gnawing at him all this long time -- specifically about his wife, and a betrayal by his former best friend. It is these two he is seeking -- with the confrontations with his former best friend the significant action in the novel.

This is a world where:

Death still exists; what has disappeared is the certainty that everything will end sooner or later.

Can you tell me the difference between a Betamax and a VHS ? What sound did the first modems make ? Can you explain exactly what a .gif was ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 January 2017

About the Author :

Argentine author Martin Felipe Castagnet was born in 1986.

