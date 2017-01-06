

Secret Authors of the Arabian Nights

From the Reviews:

"This vivid, intellectually lively and revelatory book gives complex answers -- and brilliant stories of literary sleuthing – to a couple of seemingly simple questions (.....) The real point about this clever book is that many of the things we think about modernity -- let alone postmodernity -- have already happened." - Stuart Kelly, The Scotsman

The complete review's Review:

As author Horta notes: "The Thousand and One Nights entered European literature at the beginning of the eighteenth century", with manuscripts collecting vernacular tales coming to the attention of a variety of scholars and soon finding large audiences in translation. These Arabian Nights (as they were most often translated as) were not a simple fixed, specific collection of tales, but were also selected and edited by translators and publishers, creating what was often a quite different work from the original(s) -- and versions that were often influenced by specific circumstances, which is what Horta focuses on in this book.

Marvellous Thieves centers on the defining translations into French and English, including some of the best-known ones -- specifically those of Antoine Galland, Henry Torrens, Edward Lane, John Payne, and Richard Burton -- and shows how each was shaped by more than just the original text, including both other and previous translations, as well as outside sources (and circumstances).

Horta begins with Galland, showing how the recently discovered (and published, in France (2015)) diary of a Maronite from Aleppo, Hanna Diyab, sheds additional light on the close relationship Diyab had with Galland -- to the extent that stories that Diyab recounted for him were simply integrated into Galland's version of Thousand and One Nights, 'orphan tales' (i.e. with: "no known Arabic manuscript source") that were significant parts of his work, and contributed to how the collection was seen and received. The most famous of these -- the stories of 'Aladdin' and of 'Ali Baba' -- are even among the best-known of the Arabian Nights-tales.

Fascinating though Diyab's life-story is, and obviously relevant, Horta gets a bit sidetracked here, more concerned -- as also in some of the other cases -- with biography than with the resulting texts themselves.

In the case of Lane, experience and text are better tied together -- even if often only more generally, as in Horta's discussion of how Lane edited out a great deal in the translation proper, while focusing more attention on the accompanying commentary. Horta notes -- and seeks to provide a counter to the fact that --:

Scholars of Lane's work have seldom acknowledged just how comprehensively he prioritized the production of commentary over the literary labor of translating.

Despite the success of his Arabic lessons, [Lane] seems to have had difficulty following conversations that involved metaphorical language and the use of irony. Throughout his life, he seemed more comfortable with historical and philological texts than with the ambiguities of literary forms.

In his version of the Arabian Nights, Burton pushed this foreignizing aesthetic of archaic and invented words almost to the point of self-parody. In these tales, the English reader is confronted with diction that is foreign, invented, and, even in Burton's time, archaic

His solution was to copyright as much of his edition as he could by creating a bowdlerized version, Lady Burton's Edition of Her Husband's Arabian Nights, published in 1886. [...] This "Household Edition" of Burton's was a sales disaster, but it served the purpose for which it was intended.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 January 2017

About the Author:

Paulo Lemos Horta teaches at NYU Abu Dhabi.

