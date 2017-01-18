Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

La Femme de Gilles



by

Madeleine Bourdouxhe



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: La femme de Gilles

Translated and with an Afterword by Faith Evans

With an Introduction by Elisa Albert

La Femme de Gilles was made into a film, Gilles' Wife, directed by Frédéric Fonteyne, in 2004

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A : beautifully done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A+ 31/8/1996 Eckart Kleßmann The Independent . 2/1/1993 Maggie Traugott El País . 3/5/2003 J.M. Guelbenzu Sunday Times . 17/1/1993 . TLS . 15/1/1993 Anne Duchêne

Review Consensus :



Very impressed,; a nice (re)discovery



From the Reviews :

"Was den Leser an dieser Geschichte sofort gefangennimmt und bis zum letzten Satz nicht mehr losläßt, ist nicht allein der fast mechanische, wie vorbestimmte Ablauf des Geschicks, das diese drei Menschen bindet und als Zerbrochene wieder aus dieser Bindung entläßt. Es ist noch mehr die Kunst der Autorin, in sehr präziser, sparsamer Sprache dieses Schicksalsknäuel zum Bild werden zu lassen, einzufangen in winzige Momentaufnahmen, Stilleben zu schaffen aus Emotionen, die sich in den Dingen wie in den Körpern abbilden." - Eckart Kleßmann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"It is impossible to watch Bourdouxhe's angelic, betrayed heroine Elisa yearn for the crumbs of her husband's affection while he cavorts with little sister-in-law Victorine and not want to shake all three of them vigorously. Terrified that sudden movements of self-assertion will prompt Gilles to bolt, Elisa tiptoes about in a graceful domestic dumbshow of soup-making and thoughtfulness. (...) With the mesmeric inevitability of classical tragedy, doom lurks, and Bourdouxhe plays the dramatic tension for all it is worth." - Maggie Traugott, The Independent





"Breve, exacta, concisa, sugerente, cruel y emocionante, esta narración es una pequeña gran novela solitaria de una autora casi olvidada y que, por este libro, será siempre inolvidable." - José María Guelbenzu, El País





"Bourdouxhe's warm and solid prose is heavily sensual, almost to the point of self-parody, and she gives Elisa's martyrdom a kind of operatic intensity" - Sunday Times





"La Femme de Gilles is about physical passion, its ecstasies, aberrations and ruthlessness; its tone is very sombre and quiet. (...) The "moving nobility" she confers on this short, forlorn, agonizing tale is of her own kind -- quiet, compassionate, and unsparing." - Anne Duchêne, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

La Femme de Gilles focuses almost entirely on Elisa, a woman who is: "without guile, without pride, without a philosophy", and defines herself and finds her entire raison d'être in being 'la femme de Gilles', devoted wife. She is happily married, with young twin girls and a baby on the way when the story opens. Her husband fulfills her, and gives her meaning: "He was her whole world", and: "she cannot conceive of any greater happiness than giving him pleasure"

They live happily -- until a day when Elisa's younger sister, Victorine, comes by and Gilles finds: "Desire takes hold suddenly, out of nowhere". The girl he had known so long is suddenly very much a sexual being, the situation one where he suddenly sees her in a completely different way. And Victorine recognizes and enjoys the situation; Gilles might have still gotten himself under control:

But just then the little bitch raised her head. She was one of those women who know instantly, who never let an opportunity pass.

In her wisdom she kept her secret sealed: no one knew about the change inside her, the pact she'd made with her heart and the objects around her. She still smiled her beautiful sincere smile, still moved with life and grace, her big dark eyes still shone and smiled upon others.

Life goes on, but who is Elisa ? I do not recognize this woman, I am nothing. Gilles' woman ?

It wouldn't be impossible to forgive her for her behaviour, if only there were some sign of wrongdoing on her face at the same time ! But, no, there she is, svelte, fresh, pure as ever -- swaying her pretty, dishonest body around the room, making the children scream with laughter. She is all innocence.

Pull yourself together, Gilles, no great harm has been done yet: it's not too serious, a great outburst of mae desire, born spontaneously, thoughtlessly, deep in the flesh. The main thing is to pay it no attention -- then it'll go away of its own accord, as illogically as it came.

But just then the little bitch raised her head.

[Note that the new (US) Melville House edition includes not only Faith Evans' useful Afterword, but an Introduction by Elisa Albert. The style of this piece is jarringly discordant with the tone of the novel itself ("Cry us a river"; "Come and get some suuuuuper sad wo-man !"; "Look at Facebook"; etc.), and while of some interest as a separate review or reaction, it is particularly ill-suited as an introductory piece.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 January 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

IMDb page

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Madeleine Bourdouxhe lived 1906 to 1996.

- Return to top of the page -