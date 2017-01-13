

A Niche for Marilyn



by

Miguel Anxo Fernández



Galician title: Un nicho para Marilyn

Translated by Kathleen March

Premio García Barros, 2002

A Niche for Marilyn is the first in a series of novels by Anxo Fernández featuring Los Angeles private detective (with Galician roots) Frank Soutelo, "a detective who doesn't shoot much, doesn't smoke and gets off topic a lot talking about films and cheap literature". There's a touch of the Galician here, but it's pretty much just at the edges, as Anxo Fernández opts to go all in in Raymond Chandler-territory -- complete with a case that involves the remains of Marilyn Monroe.

Soutelo recounts much of the story, but some of the chapters have an omniscient narrator, giving readers information and perspectives not available to the PI -- such as that: "The detective was only supposed to discover where Marilyn's body was and the rest would be taken care of by others". It's an interesting approach, separating the book from your standard PI procedural though arguably also revealing too much too easily. It's as if Anxo Fernández didn't trust readers to only discover along with Soutelo how he's been hoodwinked into something bigger and stranger than he might have first believed, or, in another instance, to make clear secretary Pat's deeper interest in her detective boss. But Anxo Fernández also undermines some of the potential usefulness of the technique by, for example, preparing readers for the fact -- or reassuring us -- that Soutelo is a pro after all and isn't quite as gullible as his client might have hoped:

Nevertheless, Tara Colbert had definitely underestimated Soutelo's abilities when she gauged him to be just a fellow who needed to make a living.

to get my head around the world of necrophilia and all the abnormal facets of this activity, the one most closely related to the urge to remove a dead body from its eternal place of rest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 January 2017

About the Author :

Galician-writing author Miguel Anxo Fernández was born in 1955.

