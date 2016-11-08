|
The Clothing of Books
Jhumpa Lahiri's keynote speech from the 2015 Festival degli Scrittori focuses not on the content of books, but on how they, as objects, are dressed up and presented.
[I]n my opinion, most of my book jackets don't fit me, which is why I sometimes think, as a writer too, that a uniform would be the answer.[Aside: as longtime readers know, I am a huge fan of the unadorned, simple, and completely uniform book jacket -- the way many French publishers do it, for example -- and can only say: hear ! hear !]
It's good to hear her befuddlement about some of the cover-selections her books have been subjected to -- "How is it possible, I ask myself, that my book has been framed in such an ugly or banal way ?" -- but it's a shame that this small paperback isn't illustrated, with at least a few (or, ideally, all the) examples. (She estimates her books can now be found with: "in all, around one hundred different book covers. One hundred different interpretations".) And it's almost cruel for Lahiri not to reveal which one she is talking about when she admits:
There is a certain awful cover for one of my books that elicits in me an almost violent response. Each time I am asked to autograph that edition, I feel the impulse to rip the cover off the book.Lahiri does mention and discuss some examples, of publishers' uniform series (such as the Piccola Biblioteca Adelphi, as well as of her own books (such as, specifically, In altre parole). Among the amusing observations: she received a book, an Italian edition of a novel written in English by an author of Indian origin, whose cover is: "identical in every detail" with the current US edition of her first book of short stories, making for a weird (yet all too common) sort of double-take.
While Lahiri's perspective remains personal throughout, much that she describes is universal, such as the comforting familiarity of old covers in which we first encountered certain books (and how a new version can make it seem like a different book). She covers many aspects of what a cover means for a book -- to author as well as (potential or actual) reader --, with anecdotes and personal experience giving a more intimate feel to the discussion. This isn't a book-jacket-study; it's more like a casual discussion -- but Lahiri has thought about this quite a bit, and well, and presents a nice little summary here.
Again: it's disappointing that this isn't a fully illustrated volume (though the fact that it isn't allows for the handy pocket-sized format that is always welcome), and that Lahiri doesn't offer a closer tour, even with without those visual aids, through her own book-covers, but the text alone will do, too, even if it is a bit of an in-between book -- longish for an essay, but much less than a full-blown-study.
