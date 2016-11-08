Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - lecture

The Clothing of Books



by

Jhumpa Lahiri



Italian title: Il vestito dei libri

Translated by Alberto Vourvoulias-Bush

Delivered, in slightly different form, 10 June 2015 at the Festival degli Scrittori

Our Assessment:



B : nice little personal piece

The complete review 's Review :

Jhumpa Lahiri's keynote speech from the 2015 Festival degli Scrittori focuses not on the content of books, but on how they, as objects, are dressed up and presented.

Lahiri's is a very personal take -- she writes especially of her own experience, and feelings -- but it nevertheless gives a decent impression of book covers and jackets as part of the publishing process (including how small the role of the author is in deciding how their book is to be presented to the world).

Lahiri begins speaking not about books but about clothes, and how she often felt judged because of her clothes, both when visiting India -- where she envied her cousins' school uniforms -- and growing up in the United States (with both her classmates and her traditional mother judgmental). From here she moves to the books she has written, jacketed and covered in ways she has had little or no influence over -- and about which she admits:

[I]n my opinion, most of my book jackets don't fit me, which is why I sometimes think, as a writer too, that a uniform would be the answer.

There is a certain awful cover for one of my books that elicits in me an almost violent response. Each time I am asked to autograph that edition, I feel the impulse to rip the cover off the book.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 November 2016

About the Author :

Jhumpa Lahiri is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

