The Last of the Empire



by

Sembene Ousmane



A Senegalese Novel

French title: Le dernier de l'Empire

Translated by Adrian Adams

The complete review 's Review :

The Last of the Empire is a then-contemporary (late 1970s and early 1980s) novel set in Senegal, and while the 'Venerable One', the nation's President who is a prominent figure in the novel, is named Léon Mignane here, the resemblance to Senegal's actual first president, Léopold Sédar Senghor, is unmistakable. In an Author's Foreword Sembene amusingly playfully protests entirely too much, insisting the novel: "is not to be taken for anything other than a work of imagination" and that the: "mediocre types portrayed in this book" can't be compared to "our valiant fellow citizens", But there's no question: The Last of the Empire is a reckoning with modern Senegal and especially the declining years of Senghor's rule (with Senghor in fact stepping down from office shortly before Sembene completed the book).

While the Senegalese politicians are presented in different guises and with other names, The Last of the Empire is otherwise situated entirely (then-)contemporarily, with mentions of the (then) current situations elsewhere in Africa, as well as many of the other leaders of the day (or recent yesteryear -- a deposed Idi Amin, for example). And there are a few direct Senegalese winks too -- "Good old Sembene ...", one character acknowledges .....

Léon Mignane is "the founder of modern Senegal", and still the dominant national figure -- for better and worse: "Léon is a monarch" one of his ministers says (to himself). Yet not everyone venerates the Venerable One, the francophile whose ideology is one that stresses: "Africa, complement to Europe" is considered too close to Europe (and especially former colonial master France):

Léon Mignane with his Authenegraficanitus has nothing African but his black skin. If he could turn white he would.

A President who disappears into thin air ! A trick ? Why ? To what end ?

After having liquidated his companions during the years 1963 to 1970, Léon Mignane had surrounded himself with docile young technocrats. Knowing them to be avid pleasure-seekers, eager for rank and honours, he kept them plentifully supplied with all the little things that deaden a man's will to react, to refuse, to disagree with the Father in charge.

'All generations say the same thing: "We've been sacrificed." I don't see in what sense we, the élite, can say that'

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 February 2017

About the Author :

Senegalese author and film-maker Sembène Ousmane lived 1923 to 2007.

