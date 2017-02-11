Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Little Horse



by

Thorvald Steen



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Norwegian title: Den lille hesten

Translated by James Anderson

With an Afterword by the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid little historical novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Svenska Dagbladet . 6/11/2005 Heidi von Born

From the Reviews :

"Mästerligt har han skildrat den store skaldens skrivkramp och hans kärlekslycka under ett av de sista fem dygn han har kvar att leva. (...) Fagrare och grymmare har Island sällan skildrats. (...) Thorvald Steen fångar hans liv utan att förlora en enda nyans av den intensiva brottningsmatchen mellan hårdhet och insikt." - Heidi von Born, Svenska Dagbladet

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Little Horse tells the story of Icelandic author and statesman Snorre Sturlason (1179-1241). The novel describes his last five days -- with the conclusion foregone: the second paragraph reads;

Snorre Sturlason had five days left to live.

Was it true that if you lost contact with words, you gradually lost touch with people, too? No. He must write his own saga. It would begin: There was a man called Snorre Sturlason.

Only now did Snorre realize that he could never manage to complete a single page about himself and his times. Just imagine those unpolished sentences falling into the hands of the wrong people.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 February 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Norwegian author Thorvald Steen was born in 1954.

- Return to top of the page -