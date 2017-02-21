Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



What We See When We Read



Peter Mendelsund



-- : flummoxing; colorful (in black & white) but doesn't dig very deep

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times B- 1/8/2014 Dwight Garner The Washington Post D 30/7/2014 David Griffin

"Like a TED talk or a lesser Alain de Botton book, Peter Mendelsund’s What We See When We Read is friendly and shyly philosophical, filled with news you can almost use. (...) I’d like to be able to report that cracking and unpacking this exquisite package is a thoroughgoing joy. But What We See When We Read is so self-consciously charming that the senses frequently rebel." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times





The French title asks 'What do we see when we read ?' but the English original makes its claim unquestioningly: this is meant to be a book about What We See When We Read. That's a tall order, and Mendelsund doesn't dig nearly deeply enough to provide satisfactory answers.

Generalizations are always dangerous, and very little of what Mendelsund describes and claims corresponds to my experience. Granted, I might be an outlier, reading-wise (though I don't think my experiences are that unusual). As a consequence, it's difficult to review the book in any sort of objective manner; I can only see it from my perspective -- one of bafflement as great as if someone were telling me I was eating all wrong, and that nutrition shouldn't be consumed orally but rather intravenously (an argument that might, at a stretch, have some plausibility, but seems entirely absurd and certainly goes counter to all my personal experience).

He loses me right off the bat, with the assertions:

When we remember the experience of reading a book, we imagine a continuous unfolding of images.

We imagine that the experience of reading is like that of watching a film.

Doesn't reading a novel mean producing a private play of sorts ? Reading is casting, set decoration, direction, blocking, stage management ...



Though books do not imply enactment in quite the same way that plays do.

But it is in a novel's phenomenology, the way in which a piece of fiction treats perception (sight, say), that a reader finds a writer's true philosophy.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2017

Peter Mendelsund is an art director at Alfred A. Knopf.

