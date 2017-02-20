Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Kzradock the Onion Man

and the Spring-Fresh

Methuselah



by

Louis Levy



Title: Kzradock Author: Louis Levy Genre: Novel Written: 1910 (Eng. 2010) Length: 136 pages Original in: Danish Availability: Kzradock - US Kzradock - UK Kzradock - Canada Der Menschenzwiebel Kzradock - Deutschland

From the Notes of Dr. Renard de Montpensier

Danish title: Menneskeløget Kzradock, den vaarfriske Methusalem: af Dr. Renard de Montpensiers Optegnelser

Translated and with an afterword by W.C.Bamberger

Translated from the German translation, sigh -- "and then kindly checked against Levy's Danish original by Annette David"

Our Assessment:



B : wild ride of a very different kind of soul-searching mystery

See our review for fuller assessment.

"This immensely great book speaks with a powerful language… (...) This book unfurls the metaphysics of doubt. The terrifying law behind soul's germination -- if one trusts the soul -- is developed explicitly in this detective story. (...) The book's knowledge is legitimate and its artistic unity morally shattering, for its unity arises out of the demonic. Indeed, doubt alone can make the madness in art bearable." - Gershom Scholem, in Lamentations of Youth: The Diaries of Gershom Scholem, 1913-1919 (entry of 15 April 1918)





The complete review 's Review :

Presented as From the Notes of Dr. Renard de Montpensier -- the director of an insane asylum -- Kzradock begins promising mayhem and confusion:

What will be related here is a dreadful and bloody mystery, one that is still not entirely understood by the author.

"No fire," replied the fire chief. "But there is a revolution."

Now I understood just what the struggle with Kzradock meant ! It was the struggle between madness and reason. A struggle between his insanity, which wanted to crowd into my circles, and my reason, which felt a curious desire to enter his world.

Is reason only disciplined insanity, an insane hallucination that has taken on form, and under whose influence we all live ? Is reason a dream created by chance, made useable by necessity ?

At the edge of the abyss between madness and reason language comes to a stop, and words can no longer explain ....

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 February 2017

About the Author :

Danish author Louis Levy lived 1875 to 1940.

