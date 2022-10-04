the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 October 2022

21 October: Cundill History Prize finalists | Jean Teulé (1953-2022) | Kazuo Ishiguro Q & A | New Asymptote


21 October 2022 - Friday

Cundill History Prize finalists | Jean Teulé (1953-2022)
Kazuo Ishiguro Q & A | New Asymptote

       Cundill History Prize finalists

       They've announced the finalists for this year's Cundill History Prize, a leading history book prize that pays out US$75,000 to the winner.
       There are three titles left in the running.
       The winner will be announced 1 December.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Jean Teulé (1953-2022)

       Jean Teulé has passed away -- apparently of cardiac arrest following food poisoning; see, for example, Marianne Payot's Mort de Jean Teulé : un merveilleux iconoclaste féru d'histoire et de poésie in L'Express..

       Only one of his books is under review at the complete review: The Suicide Shop.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Kazuo Ishiguro Q & A

       In the Washington Square News Abby Wilson had a Q&A: Kazuo Ishiguro on Joni Mitchell, ‘War and Peace’ and the future of storytelling a few weeks ago (which I just came across now).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New Asymptote

       The October issue of Asymptote is now up, with a ton of material for your weekend reading -- including quite a bit of Armenian literature and An Interview with Emma Ramadan by Claire Mullen.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


