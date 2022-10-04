the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 October 2022
21 October:
Cundill History Prize finalists | Jean Teulé (1953-2022) | Kazuo Ishiguro Q & A | New Asymptote
21 October 2022
- Friday
Cundill History Prize finalists | Jean Teulé (1953-2022)
Kazuo Ishiguro Q & A | New Asymptote
Cundill History Prize finalists
They've announced the finalists for this year's Cundill History Prize, a leading history book prize that pays out US$75,000 to the winner.
There are three titles left in the running.
The winner will be announced 1 December.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Jean Teulé (1953-2022)
Jean Teulé has passed away -- apparently of cardiac arrest following food poisoning; see, for example, Marianne Payot's Mort de Jean Teulé : un merveilleux iconoclaste féru d'histoire et de poésie in L'Express..
Only one of his books is under review at the complete review: The Suicide Shop.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Kazuo Ishiguro Q & A
In the Washington Square News Abby Wilson had a Q&A: Kazuo Ishiguro on Joni Mitchell, ‘War and Peace’ and the future of storytelling a few weeks ago (which I just came across now).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
New Asymptote
The October issue of Asymptote is now up, with a ton of material for your weekend reading -- including quite a bit of Armenian literature and An Interview with Emma Ramadan by Claire Mullen.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
