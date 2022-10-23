Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Impersonal Adventure



by

Marcel Béalu



general information | our review | about the author

French title: L'aventure impersonnelle

Translated and with an Introduction and an Afterword by George MacLennan

The Impersonal Adventure is narrated by a man who, traveling on business to the city of A..., finds himself with some free time there and recalls some advice a friend once gave him, should he ever find himself there -- pointing him to part of the city and suggesting: "you'll find what you're looking for there". With time on his hands, he decides to check it out. The narrator is directed to an island-district of the city -- one which hardly sounds promising: "it's an abandoned district; it could even more accurately be described called condemned". Intrepidly, he nevertheless heads there.

He checks in at the Hotel Providence, taking an assumed named -- Fidibus -- and, after some reflection, puts down his profession as: 'Representative'. The choices seem as much whims as the decision to come here at all but especially the decision to appear as 'representative' is apposite -- not least when one of those he engages with spells out to him:

Represent, representative, represent the representative. All your previous ideas need to be revised, Fidibus. It isn't the past or the future, the professor or the night watchman that you're tasked with re-pre-sent-ing. It's yourself. What differentiates you, what no one will be unless it's you, won't undertake unless you yourself take it in hand.

In a few minutes, the room that reflected the cozy wellbeing of secure and luxurious lives has acquired the look of places that have been long abandoned.

On the platform the professor succeeds the orator who spoke first. I learn the secret of his power from what I hear of his speech: it doesn't bring any words to the crowd; he is its words.

The fabulous illusion that carried my delirious brain to the height of derangement collapses.

Trying to push my way toward her I'm once more stuck fast in the shifting swamp like a knife blade in flesh.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2022

About the Author :

French author Marcel Béalu lived 1908 to 1993.

