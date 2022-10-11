the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 October 2022
11 October:
Prix Sade | Fitzcarraldo profile | Baillie Gifford Prize shortlist | Duel review
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 October 2022
- Tuesday
Prix Sade | Fitzcarraldo profile
Baillie Gifford Prize shortlist | Duel review
Prix Sade
They announced the winner of this year's prix Sade a few days ago -- and it is L'apparence du vivant, by Charlotte Bourlard; see, for example, the report at Livres Hebdo.
See also the Inculte publicity page for L'apparence du vivant
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Fitzcarraldo profile
UK publisher Fitzcarraldo Editions must be doing something right as, as Anna Cafolla writes in The Guardian, with Annie Ernaux's Nobel win last week they're at Four Nobels and counting: Fitzcarraldo, the little publisher that could.
While obviously it's the content of the books that counts, I'm pleased to see that they prove that simple, plain, uniform covers -- as also common especially in France -- don't stand in the way of critical or popular success:
The covers, designed by Ray O’Meara, are sleek and chic, with uniform blue for fiction and white for nonfiction.
They’re now a ubiquitous Instagram grid fixture.
Where aesthetics and trends vie for readers’ attention, Fitzcarraldo is stoic.
And publicity director Clare Bogen makes a good point about the uniform look in noting:
One of our writers told me: ‘If my book looks like Olga Tokarczuk’s book, it’s a great equaliser.’
People are willing to take that risk with us and discover books in different ways.
In any case, it's always worth following what Fitzcarraldo is bringing out.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Baillie Gifford Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction, with six titles left in the running.
I haven't seen any of these, but it looks like an interesting variety.
The winner will be announced on 17 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Duel review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Borys Antonenko-Davydovych's 1928 novel, Duel -- a revised edition of the 1986 translation, now out from Glagoslav.
Antonenko-Davydovych is an interesting figure -- a Ukrainian-writing Soviet author who published both before and after the Second World War, his career interrupted by some two decades in Siberian exile, including ten years hard labor in a gulag.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 October 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links