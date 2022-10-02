the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 - 2 October 2022

1 October: Pushkin House Book Prize | Translation in ... India | The Valiant Little Tailor review
2 October: De Filter Vertaalprijs

2 October 2022 - Sunday

De Filter Vertaalprijs

       They've announced the winner of this year's De Filter Vertaalprijs, a leading Dutch translation prize, and it is the (2160 page) translation by Anne Sytske Keijser, Mark Leenhouts, and Silvia Marijnissen of Cao Xueqin's The Story of the Stone -- which is, after all, one of the greatest works of world literature.
       See also the Athenaeum publicity page for the Dutch translation.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


1 October 2022 - Saturday

Pushkin House Book Prize | Translation in ... India
The Valiant Little Tailor review

       Pushkin House Book Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Pushkin House Book Prize, which: "recognises the very best non-fiction writing on Russia", and it is Not One Inch by M. E. Sarotte; see also the Yale University Press publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation in ... India

       In the Deccan Herald Asra Mavad and Barkha Kumari report that there is High demand, but not enough literary translators.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Valiant Little Tailor review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Éric Chevillard's take on the Brothers Girmm tale, The Valiant Little Tailor, recently out from Yale University Press in their Margellos World Republic of Letters-series.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


