the complete review - fiction

The Valiant Little Tailor



by

Éric Chevillard



French title: Le vaillant petit tailleur

Translated by Jordan Stump

Our Assessment:



B : a neat re-presentation of a very familiar tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 15/11/2003 Guylaine Massoutre Libération . 16/10/2003 J.-B. Harang NZZ am Sonntag . 25/10/2015 Martin Zingg

From the Reviews :

"Voilà, d'entrée de jeu, l'histrion de littérature sortant son habit de clown et transformant notre univers en cirque grotesque. (...) De laconiques et incisives formules sur les «Grimm Grimm», sur les péripéties romanesques et sur leurs lecteurs émaillent le texte (...) On rejoint des bricolages textuels plus abstraits. Que de clins d'oeil sympathiques à la pataphysique ! Allez démonter les mécanismes secrets du court-circuit. Trouvez le conte." - Guylaine Massoutre, Le Devoir





"Attention, le Vaillant Petit Tailleur de Chevillard est un vrai conte de Grimm, avec son héros pauvre et malin, ses rois, ses reines, ses géants à tuer, ses princesses à épouser, ses centaures et ses licornes, ses mouches. Ses mouches surtout. Mais sa chair, comme celle de toute l'oeuvre de Chevillard, est faite de digressions, sauf que chez lui la digression n'est ni du remplissage ni de la broderie, c'est au contraire l'usage du mot juste à sa juste place, dans une intelligence et une complicité de bonne compagnie avec le lecteur, poussant la confiance jusqu'à lui dire lorsqu'il s'attarde: «Partez devant, je vous rattrape.» Sous couvert de cocasseries et de mots d'auteur, Chevillard, à chaque livraison, redonne à la littérature la vertu du vertige." - Jean-Baptiste Harang, Libération





"Was Chevillard aber vorher noch inszeniert, ist ein furioses Erzählfeuerwerk. Er geht den einzelnen Stationen des Märchens entlang und klopft sie nach Anschlussmöglichkeiten ab. Jeder Assoziation geht der Franzose nach, er knöpft sich Wendungen vor und dekliniert alles durch, was seine quecksilbrige Phantasie ihm eingibt. Hält abrupt inne und macht anderswo weiter, räsoniert einen Moment lang und fegt wieder in hohem Tempo quer durch die Zeiten. Chevillard blättert das Märchen buchstäblich von allen Seiten her auf, als wäre es in einen Teilchenbeschleuniger geraten." - Martin Zingg, Neue Zürcher Zeitung am Sonntag

The complete review 's Review :

As the title suggests, The Valiant Little Tailor is a kind of variation on the familiar tale by the Brothers Grimm in which a tailor parlays his feat of dispatching seven flies with one blow -- and the misunderstandings about the fact that his motto of 'Seven at one blow' refers merely to flies -- into, eventually, nothing less than the hand of a princess and a whole kingdom of his own. Chevillard re-tells the tale, but adds considerably more -- not least, commentary on his own exercise here, as he (as author) is a prominent presence in the narrative. Indeed, central to what he is doing here is the question and issue of authorship. As Chevillard points out, the Brothers Grimm recorded the story, but are not the ones with whom it originated -- and he suggests that it is:

no doubt a great story, but one that -- to sum all this up -- has from the start suffered from the absence of an author

It should be clear, then, that my work here focuses less on this little piece of naïve prose than on the author I want to give it, who must be endowed with superior qualities, first among them the sure hand and infallible judgment necessary to bring such an undertaking to fruition.

(T)his is a juggernaut of a story we have ahead of us, mile-a-minute, one plot twist after another, and never a lull between them: once we get going, we're not going to have many chances to catch our breath.

"You'll have a hundred horsemen with you, along with our finest lancers and archers."

"No need -- let them stay and look after their children. What are two foes to one who has killed seven with one blow ? I shall fight alone."

That's ending a chapter with a flourish.

That's the essence of the narrative art, the judicious use of pauses and diversions to artfully arouse and maintain the reader's interest. I learned that lesson from the masters.

There's no denying it: in the end, "The Valiant Little Tailor" is at best a childish, somewhat inane variation on Cervantes' masterpiece, and at worst a dreary uninspired plagiarism.

I must also note that the Brothers Grimm, even rowing for all they were worth with their four oars, would never have kept pace with the one-armed Spaniard. How many revisions and rewrites would their text have to undergo to change "The Valiant Little Tailor" into Don Quixote ? What a task that would be !

But also what a worthy and glorious project !

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2022

:

About the Author :

French author Éric Chevillard was born in 1964.

