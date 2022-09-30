|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Valiant Little Tailor
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : a neat re-presentation of a very familiar tale
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
As the title suggests, The Valiant Little Tailor is a kind of variation on the familiar tale by the Brothers Grimm in which a tailor parlays his feat of dispatching seven flies with one blow -- and the misunderstandings about the fact that his motto of 'Seven at one blow' refers merely to flies -- into, eventually, nothing less than the hand of a princess and a whole kingdom of his own. Chevillard re-tells the tale, but adds considerably more -- not least, commentary on his own exercise here, as he (as author) is a prominent presence in the narrative. Indeed, central to what he is doing here is the question and issue of authorship. As Chevillard points out, the Brothers Grimm recorded the story, but are not the ones with whom it originated -- and he suggests that it is:
no doubt a great story, but one that -- to sum all this up -- has from the start suffered from the absence of an authorAs he adds: "it is not too late to give it one" -- and picks up the mantle.
He reminds readers of this fixation on authorship repeatedly, including noting:
It should be clear, then, that my work here focuses less on this little piece of naïve prose than on the author I want to give it, who must be endowed with superior qualities, first among them the sure hand and infallible judgment necessary to bring such an undertaking to fruition.The reader, too, is kept in mind and referred to, and possible reactions considered -- including that of those who may have purchased the book and: "sincerely believed from the title that they were buying the Brothers Grimm's story just as they knew it [...] perhaps in a new translation to justify this republication". Chevillard's version does, in fact, offer practically all of the original tale -- re-packaged, however, with considerable embellishments, as well as quite a few variations in the actual telling of the tale.
Early on, he notes:
(T)his is a juggernaut of a story we have ahead of us, mile-a-minute, one plot twist after another, and never a lull between them: once we get going, we're not going to have many chances to catch our breath.Adding to the juggernaut, he manages to go off on tangents and to digress at many points along the way, both expanding on the story and offering both personal reactions and reminiscences. Eventually, he even comes to offer a list of: "One hundred new feats and challenges, designed for the use of sovereigns wishing to test the mettle and valor of their daughters' suitors", the likes of which mostly would not have occurred to the Brothers Grimm ("With a handsaw, carve a poem from a dictionary", for example, or: "Reverse the syntactical structures of two languages with neither side noticing").
Even in the re-telling of the tailor-story, the author reminds readers of his presence, as in the lovely ending to the chapter where the tailor prepares to set out to confront the two giants:
"You'll have a hundred horsemen with you, along with our finest lancers and archers."Continuing the game, Chevillard does not immediately continue the story when he opens the next chapter but rather digresses, happy to leave the reader: "pacing and fidgeting at the edge of the woods for just a bit longer". As he explains:
That's the essence of the narrative art, the judicious use of pauses and diversions to artfully arouse and maintain the reader's interest. I learned that lesson from the masters.And he proves quite good at it here.
Among others, he contrasts the Grimm-tale with Don Quixote -- finding:
There's no denying it: in the end, "The Valiant Little Tailor" is at best a childish, somewhat inane variation on Cervantes' masterpiece, and at worst a dreary uninspired plagiarism.And yet he also sees potential in it:
I must also note that the Brothers Grimm, even rowing for all they were worth with their four oars, would never have kept pace with the one-armed Spaniard. How many revisions and rewrites would their text have to undergo to change "The Valiant Little Tailor" into Don Quixote ? What a task that would be !And, of course, in part, that is his -- this -- project.
It makes for a creative take on story-telling, suggesting the potential in even the most familiar tale, with Chevillard riffing comfortably across subject-matters and stories old and new. He notes that: "The authority of the printed word never fails to amaze me", but he also challenges it, showing that even a story essentially set in stone -- as the so-familiar Brothers Grimm-tales essentially are -- can be re-shaped and re-made. He makes himself the author of The Valiant Little Tailor -- and yet in its closing turn slyly suggests that he too may be playing a game just like the valiant tailor so long did, subtly misrepresenting actual accomplishment.
Good fun.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2022
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Éric Chevillard was born in 1964.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review