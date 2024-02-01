Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Museum Visits



by

Éric Chevillard



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Selections from work originally published between 2004 and 2017

Edited by Daniel Levin Becker and Daniel Medin

Translated by Daniel Levin Becker

With a Foreword by Daniel Medin

Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . 1-2/2024 Elaine Margolin

From the Reviews :

"In his new work of beautifully rendered miniature pieces, Museum Visits, we hear the outlandish rantings of a man who finds the world fatiguing and suffused with needless idiocy. (...) Despite his mock aggressiveness, I can only hear him crying for a relief that pathetically continues to elude him." - Elaine Margolin, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Museum Visits offers a selection of Éric Chevillard's 'short prose', as the editors of this volume decide to call the texts -- Daniel Medin noting in his Foreword that they aren't really short stories, as they: "often consist entirely of observations and imaginings, verbal theatrics and gags, usually at the expense of of the "story" Chevillard could have told had he wanted to".

Several are museum-visit-related, including the opening one, 'The Guide', which gives a good sense of Chevillard's off-beat approach and perspective, the short (two page) piece a guide's monologue as he apparently leads a group, pointing out not museum-pieces, but rather places, beginning:

So, right here is where Henri IV ran a hand through his beard, here's where a raindrop landed on Dante's forehead, this is where Buster Keaton bit into a pancake, here Rubens scratched his ear -- let's keep moving, please, ladies and gentlemen -- here is where the marquise de Sévigné coughed, here Arthur Rimbaud muddied his pants [....]

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 February 2024

:

About the Author :

French author Éric Chevillard was born in 1964.

