the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 September 2022
21 September:
Deutscher Buchpreis shortlist | Yagi Emi Q & A | Fitzcarraldo classics list
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 September 2022
- Wednesday
Deutscher Buchpreis shortlist | Yagi Emi Q & A | Fitzcarraldo classics list
Deutscher Buchpreis shortlist
They've announced the six-title shortlist for this year's German Book Prize, the leading German novel prize; see also Christine Lehnen's report at Deutsche Welle.
I might try to have a look at some of these before the winner is announced -- maybe Spitzweg.
The winner will be announced 17 October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Yagi Emi Q & A
At Electric Lit J.R.Ramakrishnan has a Q & A with the Diary of a Void-author, in My Work-Life Balance Improved Dramatically With My Fake Pregnancy.
Yagi also describes the novel she is currently working on:
I’m writing about a woman who has a part-time job talking to a statue of Venus.
I have no idea what’s going to happen at this point, but I’m looking forward to finding out !
Which seems like an ... interesting way of going about it.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Fitzcarraldo classics list
In The Bookseller Ruth Comerford previews a new classics list from publisher Fitzcarraldo Editions that certainly sounds promising, in Fitzcarraldo kicks off new classics list with de Andrade 'modernist masterpiece'.
Neat to hear that:
Other acquisitions include two novels by Witold Gombrowicz, including Possessed, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones directly into English for the first time, and with a foreword by Olga Tokarczuk; The Book Against Death by Elias Canetti, translated by Peter Filkins; and Lili is Crying and Twenty Minutes of Silence by Hélène Bessette, translated by Kate Briggs.
Sounds good.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 September 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links