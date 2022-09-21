the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2022

21 September: Deutscher Buchpreis shortlist | Yagi Emi Q & A | Fitzcarraldo classics list


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 September 2022 - Wednesday

Deutscher Buchpreis shortlist | Yagi Emi Q & A | Fitzcarraldo classics list

       Deutscher Buchpreis shortlist

       They've announced the six-title shortlist for this year's German Book Prize, the leading German novel prize; see also Christine Lehnen's report at Deutsche Welle.
       I might try to have a look at some of these before the winner is announced -- maybe Spitzweg.
       The winner will be announced 17 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Yagi Emi Q & A

       At Electric Lit J.R.Ramakrishnan has a Q & A with the Diary of a Void-author, in My Work-Life Balance Improved Dramatically With My Fake Pregnancy.
       Yagi also describes the novel she is currently working on:
I’m writing about a woman who has a part-time job talking to a statue of Venus. I have no idea what’s going to happen at this point, but I’m looking forward to finding out !
       Which seems like an ... interesting way of going about it.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Fitzcarraldo classics list

       In The Bookseller Ruth Comerford previews a new classics list from publisher Fitzcarraldo Editions that certainly sounds promising, in Fitzcarraldo kicks off new classics list with de Andrade 'modernist masterpiece'.
       Neat to hear that:
Other acquisitions include two novels by Witold Gombrowicz, including Possessed, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones directly into English for the first time, and with a foreword by Olga Tokarczuk; The Book Against Death by Elias Canetti, translated by Peter Filkins; and Lili is Crying and Twenty Minutes of Silence by Hélène Bessette, translated by Kate Briggs.
       Sounds good.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 September 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links