the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 September 2022
11 September:
Orhan Pamuk profile | Minakshi Thakur Q & A | 'Books for the Century'
11 September 2022
- Sunday
Orhan Pamuk profile | Minakshi Thakur Q & A | 'Books for the Century'
Orhan Pamuk profile
Orhan Pamuk's Nights of Plague is coming out in English shortly, and at The Guardian Lisa Allardice profiles him, in Author Orhan Pamuk: ‘I used to have three bodyguards, now I have one’.
Among the bits of interest:
While Pamuk is by no means poor (he was born into a wealthy family and is Turkey’s bestselling writer), ink cartridges, along with everything else, have become so expensive in Turkey under Erdoğan’s “economic war of independence”, he has reverted to using old-fashioned refillable fountain pens. He always writes by hand, only using the computer to check his email and the news.
Meanwhile, at Daily Sabah, we learn about his next book, as: Orhan Pamuk reveals plot of his new book 'The Card Players' (via).
I haven't seen Nights of Plague yet but do hope to; meanwhile, see the publicity pages at Knopf and Faber, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Minakshi Thakur Q & A
At Scroll.in Sayari Debnath talks with Minakshi Thakur: "about setting up imprints for translations and regional language publishing, the future of the publishing industry, and more", in the interesting ‘Multi-platform publishing is the future’: Minakshi Thakur on Westland’s new innings with Pratilipi.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
'Books for the Century'
Foreign Affairs' Foreign Affairs at 100 issue is now out, and in the review-section: "reviewers each selected a set of books essential to understanding the past century and another set essential for imagining the century ahead"; it is now up, at Books for the Century -- an interesting selection.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
