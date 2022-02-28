Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Jorge Enrique Lage



La movie

Spanish title: La autopista

Translated by Lourdes Molina

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable, very freewheeling ride

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Cubahora . 28/2/2022 C.A.A. García

From the Reviews :

"Lo más cercano a La autopista ... es una inyección de adrenalina y drogas noventeras directo en la yugular. (...) La habana de La autopista ... es más parecida a el desierto de Arizona que a una ciudad tropical. Todo lo conocido resulta extraño, como si viniera de lejos y paradójicamente, todo lo foráneo se da con organicidad, como en un terreno fértil donde las referencias extranjeras parecieran ser animales autóctonos del ecosistema habanero. La constante terminología en ingles llega a sentirse como propia y la lengua española se renueva y conquista, se apropia de términos como Breaking News, White Trash, Grandmaster, Therapist y muchísimos otros que plagan las páginas de la novela. Es una obra muy personal lo que le da ese toque único, original, sin caer en una obra de autor, ni tener continuas reseñas biográficas." - Carlos Alberto Alcaide García, Cubahora

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Freeway is, essentially, a road movie, featuring two buddies, the nameless narrator and the man he calls 'El Autista', who was once: "some sort of nerd, a geek, a freak" but: "seems beyond all that now".

The novel imagines an enormous superhighway that will connect the United States and Cuba, asphalt and concrete that spans:

From horizon to horizon. Many kilometers wide. An infinite number of lanes, exit ramps, and multiple levels with unnecessary loops and complicated intersections.

The Freeway has wiped her off the map. In her place, the endless asphalt that fills our nightmares.

A freeway changes everything, it transforms everything ... and who's going to document it ? You two: the new directors. You can be the next big stars of independent film.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 September 2022

:

About the Author :

Cuban author Jorge Enrique Lage was born in 1979.

