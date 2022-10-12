Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Last Chairlift



by

John Irving



Our Assessment:



B- : a heap of a novel, with just too much piled in and on

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian B 19/10/2022 Edward Docx The NY Times B- 19/10/2022 Alexandra Jacobs The Spectator F 22/10/2022 Jenny Colgan The Telegraph D- 18/10/2022 Claire Allfree Wall St. Journal . 21/10/2022 Sam Sacks The Washington Post . 12/10/2022 Ron Charles

Review Consensus :



Too much !



From the Reviews :

"This novel is not for those without readerly stamina. (...) The best of the novel comes in Irving’s unusual scene writing, and this remains his great imaginative strength. He consistently avoids the cliches of setup and setting and deftly draws you in as a witness to the outlandish. (...) It would be overstating the case to say that Irving is merely gestural in this book, but it’s as though he brilliantly imagines scenes and characters and then omits to give the latter much interesting or plausible interiority -- like writing a screenplay and relying on a director or actors to bring the depth. (...) Irving has been compared to Dickens, but on the evidence of this novel that is far-fetched. He has little of Dickens’s sophisticated and multivalent command of register, and only a fraction of his psychological dexterity. His vocabulary lacks invention and his word selection is staunchly unremarkable. I’m afraid the book is also very poorly edited -- if at all." - Edward Docx, The Guardian





"(A) tough old-fashioned bildungsroman that meanders more than it moves, with its creator’s customary herks, jerks, digressions and Rabelaisian excesses. (...) (T)his sustained sojourn can feel like an unrelenting avalanche of words from which one emerges blinking and dazed -- a book to be not so much read as survived. (...) Preachy and tauntingly bawdy in patches, The Last Chairlift does have pleasurable stretches, when the air is clear and the terrain smooth. But unless you’re an Irving superfan craving a big summing-up, the novel’s muchness might simply suffocate." - Alexandra Jacobs, The New York Times





does have pleasurable stretches, when the air is clear and the terrain smooth. But unless you’re an Irving superfan craving a big summing-up, the novel’s muchness might simply suffocate." - "The thing is, John Irving is a genius -- a comic, warm, brilliant genius. The fact that this book is terrible is simply something we must all just get over. (...) And let us not think about how, as editors get younger and titans of letters get older, it appears harder and harder to provide useful editorial feedback vis-à-vis how long books ought to be and whether or not they should include entire screenplays, even when it comes to a writer as famously warm and thoughtful as Irving. (...) There is no need even to mention its stupid title, which somehow manages to exclude the population of the world who is either unfamiliar with, or does not enjoy, skiing." - Jenny Colgan, The Spectator





"Somewhere amid the strangulating thickets of deadening prose there is a touching novel here that boldly rewrites the model of what an American family can be. But good luck trying to find it." - Claire Allfree, The Telegraph





"This is, in every way, Irving cubed. (...) Ostensibly, this is the story of a writer’s development, but, like so many of Irving’s novels, its real impulse is a reconception of family. Is there another major straight male author who has been such a consistent and daring explorer of the great spectrum of human desire ?" - Ron Charles, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The Last Chairlift is narrated by Adam Brewster -- a familiar Irving-type protagonist, sharing many bits of the author's own biography as, for example, he's an undersized wrestler who attended Exeter and both studied and taught at the Iowa Writers' Workshop and became a successful novelist and screenwriter.

The novel is presented in three parts -- three acts, specifically -- with Irving's protagonist emphasizing form early on:

My life is a movie because I'm a screenwriter. I'm first and foremost a novelist, nut even when I write a novel, I'm a visualizer -- I'm seeing the story unfold as if it were on film.

Screenplays are written in the present tense, as if what you see is happening for the first time. That's why what happened to me in Aspen is a movie; it's always happening, again and again, for the first time. I will always see it as a movie.

That was what the seventies were like for us. We were at liberty -- we had liberty, we took liberties. We felt free to say and write whatever we imagined. We felt free to live the lives we chose. We didn't see the pushback coming. We failed to imagine both the passive and aggressive forms the pushback would take.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 October 2022

John Irving

John Winslow Irving, American author, born 1942. Born in Exeter, New Hampshire he graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy. Author of numerous very successful novels, he first achieved widespread recognition with The World according to Garp.

