Crimson

(Last Night in Nuuk)



by

Niviaq Korneliussen



Greenlandic title: Homo sapienne

UK title: Crimson

US title: Last Night in Nuuk

Translated (from the author's Danish translation) by Anna Halager

Our Assessment:



B : somewhat simple, but effectively done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 2/11/2018 H.J. Parkinson Le Monde . 10/3/2018 Anne Pélouas

From the Reviews :

"The novel starts promisingly. Korneliussen is very good at capturing the fracturing of a relationship (.....) The rest of the book is similar in its clumsiness. Huge life changes happen in the course of a paragraph. (...) There is a personal deus ex machina in each chapter, or a revelation that is dealt with in a single sentence and never mentioned again (.....) The book’s examination of Greenlandic identity is interesting (.....) Crimson would be better off targeted at young adults" - Hannah Jane Parkinson, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

Crimson (published in the US as Last Night in Nuuk) is set in the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk -- a small town by international standards, with a population of less than 20,000. Each of the novel's five parts centers on one of the five main characters -- siblings Fia and Inuk, Inuk's best friend Arnaq, and partners Ivik and Sara. While the action in each part centers around a specific protagonist, the sections are not all limited to their perspective, with Korneliussen also using exchanges of letters and text messages alongside more conventional narrative in them, for example. Specific events are also revisited from different perspectives as the novel moves forward, the novel an interwoven ronde.

The characters are still young, and they are struggling with a variety of issues -- sexual and gender identity being particularly prominent among them.

The novel begins with Fia, who has been in a steady relationship for a while now:

Peter. One man. Three years. Thousands of plans. Millions of dinner invitations.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 October 2022

:

About the Author :

Greenlandic author Niviaq Korneliussen was born in 1990

