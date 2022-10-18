

by

Bae Myung-hoon



Korean title: 빙글빙글 우주군

Translated by Stella Kim

Launch Something ! is set in a near-future where life on Earth is much like today but Mars has been quite extensively settled. The action is set in motion by the appearance of what looks almost like a second sun appearing in the sky -- a large round shape, though with a slice missing, making it look like Pac-Man (or, for those unfamiliar with the video game, a pizza pie with one slice missing). Because this huge round sail reflects some of the sun's rays, it contributes to raising the temperature on the ground and is an obvious threat.

Of unknown origin, the consensus is clear: it has to be done away with. Playing a small role in this is the Republic of Korea Spacer Force, a small and generally neglected division of the South Korean military that gets little respect even (or especially) domestically -- "the government doesn't take the Space Force seriously as part of the armed forces".

Part of the problem is that the Space Force functions as part of -- and answers to -- the international Allied Space Force, rather than being a national institution; as such they are more like United Nations peacekeeping forces for outer space than a national military body. So also the force faces criticism from nationalists who want to know why South Korean interests aren't the priority (or even the sole purpose) of this taxpayer-funded entity.

Launch Something ! focuses on the doings of the Space Force, with a range of characters that include a variety of space enthusiasts, a weather specialist, and a member of a K-Pop boyband ('B Density') doing his mandatory military service here.

One long timer sums up that: "every day's like an episode of a sitcom" here, and Bae does present the humorous side of this military force with few responsibilities (or possibilities) reasonably amusingly. And, for all the near-pointlessness of what they do, those there do care: it's a place where there are:

Brilliant people in a stupid system. But people who are trying to overhaul that stupid system in order to do something great. You know, people who come here have absurd dreams. I mean, outer space ? Come on.

Everyone, let's pull ourselves together and do our best. We are now the frontlines of humanity.

I'm screwed. Completely screwed. I trained so hard to pilot that satellite. In a few years, AI programs will catch up and surpass me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 October 2022

Honford Star publicity page

자이언트북스 publicity page

About the Author :

South Korean author Bae Myung-hoon (배명훈) was born in 1978.

