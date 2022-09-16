|
Try Not to be Strange
B+ : entertaining and good overview of the bizarre place/concept and the people behind it
The complete review's Review:
Redonda is a small, uninhabited island in the Caribbean that is officially part of the country of Antigua and Barbuda; it is also the 'Kingdom of Redonda' -- an entity that, as author Michael Hingston puts it, has always: "floated somewhere in between fantasy and reality".
Several noteworthy authors -- M.P.Shiel, John Gawsworth, and Javier Marías -- have played the part of king, and there have been a gaggle of others claiming the would-be throne of the very unofficial kingdom.
In Try Not to be Strange Hingston chronicles how he learned about this half-real place, and his growing obsession with it: as one of the supposed kings tells him: "Everybody who starts to dig into Redonda gets captured by it", and that certainly proves true in Hingston's case
The book is both a history of the place(s) -- the real as well as the surreal one -- and a chronicle of Hingston's journey of discovery.
On a fundamental level, Gawsworth knew he was putting something ridiculous into the world. But he had also decided that Redonda only worked if you never broke character. No more of Shiel's self-deprecating stance towards the kingdom: Redonda under King Juan would be defined by a total straight-faced commitment to the bit.So with official papers and liberally handing out official titles, Gawsworth played the role for all it was worth (with Marías eventually adopting a similar approach).
Gawsworth did gum the works some as: "In times of desperation, he had more than once sold the kingdom off for cash", leading to the various claims on the throne that make for the particularly messy more recent history of the kingdom, as: "Since 1970, more than a dozen different people have claimed to be the one true ruler of Redonda". Hingston dutifully follows up on the various claims and gets in contact with some of the claimants and their heirs -- an amusing cast of characters, mostly not taking any of this all too seriously as well.
Just how hard some people have in taking the whole concept seriously is suggested by one of Hingston's more amusing anecdotes, tucked in a footnote:
Home referred to his Redonda as a "sovereign buccaneer kingdom," and said his claim would be far better known were it not for the meddling of a woman who, he said, borrowed some of his original documents in order to update the kingdom's Wikipedia entry, then claimed the documents were "boring" and threw them away.Among the amusing (if unsurprising) things about the claims to the throne is how few of the claimants actually ever set foot on the island: the Kingdom of Redonda is, in a sense, the ultimate colonial holding, a distant place (supposedly) held by a monarch who, in practically every case, has not even visited it -- with none spending anything but the briefest time there. But the fact that Redonda is not a purely imagined place, that there is a there there (and a not unimposing-looking one at that), does give the whole story -- and the claims to the throne -- weight they otherwise could not have.
Aside from simply chronicling the kingdom's strange history, Hingston also describes his own journey of exploration and obsession in Try Not to be Strange. This includes visiting archives, buying Redonda-related material -- he accumulates quite the hoard --, and, finally, setting off to visit the place itself, the real island of Redonda.
As so often, reality falls a bit short of hopes and expectations -- let's just sum up that after venturing there Hingston insists: "I wouldn't go back to that fucking island if you paid me" -- but then the 'Kingdom of Redonda' was always something very different from the mere rocky island that nominally makes up its territory
(In fact, Hingston's description of the present-day island is also of interest, as he notes that during its (economic) heyday, the Redonda Phosphate Company had also managed to introduce goats and rats to the island, which wreaked havoc on the local environment -- but an Environmental Awareness Group began to take an interest in the place, and in recent years cleared out the sixty-odd goats and the thousands of rats, and the island's environment has recovered nicely.)
Try Not to be Strange is an enjoyable account of a bizarre not-quite-real place, with a rich cast of characters -- not least Hingston himself, who amusingly tracks his own obsessiveness.
Certainly, for now, the standard text on the Kingdom of Redonda -- complete with appendices that include the national anthem, complete with music for readers who want to play or sing along ... -- Try Not to be Strange is a good introduction to the place, and its history and the interesting figures that have played the central roles in it.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 October 2022
Canadian author Michael Hingston was born in 1985.
