saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
The Literary Saloon Archive

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 October 2020

1 October: Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize | (US) National Translation Awards shortlists | Booker Prize delay | Dutch Foundation for Literature Translation Prize | Novels in verse


1 October 2020 - Thursday

Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize | (US) National Translation Awards shortlists
Booker Prize delay | Dutch Foundation for Literature Translation Prize
Novels in verse

       Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Oxford-Weidenfeld Translation Prize -- awarded for: "book-length literary translations into English from any living European language" -- and it is David Hackston's translation of Pajtim Statovci's Crossing.
       I haven't seen this one yet; see also the publicity prizes from Pushkin Press and Vintage, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       (US) National Translation Awards shortlists

       The American Literary Translators Association has announced the shortlists for this year's National Translation Awards in Poetry and Prose.
       Only one of the shortlisted titles is under review at the complete review -- A Couple of Soles, by Li Yu, translated by Jing Shen and Robert E. Hegel; nice to see it get some more attention this way.
       The winners will be announced on 15 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Booker Prize delay

       The Booker Prize -- the best-known English-language novel prize -- originally scheduled the announcement of this year's winner for 17 November, but they've now announced that they've postponed it two days, until 19 November.
       The reason ?
This decision has been taken to avoid a clash with the publication of Barack Obama's memoirs, A Promised Land.
       A Promised Land is coming out in 17 November -- pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- and apparently the Booker folks decided it was better to: "to give readers a couple of days' breathing space".
       I don't really get this. Surely a book release is a very different kind of event than a prize announcement, and I'm not really sure how one would distract from the other.
       Besides, the announcement now comes on the same day as that for the winner of this year's Bavarian Book Prize -- talk about competition .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dutch Foundation for Literature Translation Prize

       The Dutch Foundation for Literature has announced this year's winner of their €15,000 Translation Prize, Ran HaCohen, for his translations into Hebrew.
       Among the books he's translated is Multatuli's Max Havelaar, Gerard Reve's The Evenings, Cees Nooteboom's The Following Story, and Willem Frederik Hermans' Beyond Sleep, among many others.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Novels in verse

       I'm a big fan of novels in verse, so of course I was intrigued by The Guardian's most recent top-ten list, Sarah Crossan's Top 10 verse novels, but I have to admit my jaw dropped at the top selection -- not only had I not previously considered it to be a novel in verse, it's terrible.
       The inclusion of one (but then also only one ...) epic -- The Iliad -- is ... odd, while the others are ... not exactly the titles that would have come to mind to me. Just to suggest some others, even ignoring the classics: The Long Take by Robin Robertson, The Folding Cliffs by W.S.Merwin, Fredy Neptune by Les Murray, some Dorothy Porter and Derek Walcott .....
       And there's so much more .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


