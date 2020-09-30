the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The American Literary Translators Association has announced the shortlists for this year's National Translation Awards in Poetry and Prose.
Only one of the shortlisted titles is under review at the complete review -- A Couple of Soles, by Li Yu, translated by Jing Shen and Robert E. Hegel; nice to see it get some more attention this way.
The winners will be announced on 15 October.
The Booker Prize -- the best-known English-language novel prize -- originally scheduled the announcement of this year's winner for 17 November, but they've now announced that they've postponed it two days, until 19 November.
The reason ?
This decision has been taken to avoid a clash with the publication of Barack Obama's memoirs, A Promised Land.
A Promised Land is coming out in 17 November -- pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- and apparently the Booker folks decided it was better to: "to give readers a couple of days' breathing space".
I don't really get this.
Surely a book release is a very different kind of event than a prize announcement, and I'm not really sure how one would distract from the other.
Besides, the announcement now comes on the same day as that for the winner of this year's Bavarian Book Prize -- talk about competition .....
I'm a big fan of novels in verse, so of course I was intrigued by The Guardian's most recent top-ten list, Sarah Crossan's Top 10 verse novels, but I have to admit my jaw dropped at the top selection -- not only had I not previously considered it to be a novel in verse, it's terrible.
The inclusion of one (but then also only one ...) epic -- The Iliad -- is ... odd, while the others are ... not exactly the titles that would have come to mind to me.
Just to suggest some others, even ignoring the classics: The Long Take by Robin Robertson, The Folding Cliffs by W.S.Merwin, Fredy Neptune by Les Murray, some Dorothy Porter and Derek Walcott .....
And there's so much more .....