At Night All Blood Is Black



by

David Diop



French title: Frère d'âme

Translated by Anna Moschovakis

Our Assessment:



B : solid, slim personal portrait of another side of the First World War

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro A 15/11/2018 Bruno Corty FAZ . 22/1/2020 Wolfgang Schneider Le Monde . 13/9/2018 Gladys Marivat Le Point A 29/9/2018 Tahar Ben Jelloun Le Temps . 16/9/2018 Isabelle Rüf

From the Reviews :

"Avec son style oral, naïf, ses expressions répétées comme un mantra, le roman de Diop envoûte plus sûrement qu'un classique roman sur la guerre. Il est original car il donne la voix à ceux qu'on a peu entendus, ces Africains recrutés pour leur courage et leur capacité à terrifier l'ennemi." - Bruno Corty, Le Figaro





"Als Ich-Erzähler erscheint Alfa aber durchaus nicht verrückt. Er wirkt eher wie eine Art grässlicher Konzeptkünstler, der mit abgehackten Händen und Gedärmen arbeitet, um das rassistische Klischee vom wilden Schwarzen überzuerfüllen. (...) Die Leser sollen sich fragen, worauf die Darstellung des „Anderen“ in Konfliktsituationen eigentlich fuße." - Wolfgang Schneider, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Ce roman est une merveille. Écrit dans un style simple, presque naïf, mais étonnant, il nous raconte la tragédie des tranchées avec une délicatesse émouvante. Ce n'est pas un roman sur la guerre, c'est plutôt un livre sur ce que Montaigne appelait « la soudure fraternelle »." - Tahar Ben Jelloun, Le Point





"Frère d'âme dépasse la chronique historique et pose avec un tranchant de poignard une question philosophique universelle." - Isabelle Rüf, Le Temps

The complete review 's Review :

At Night All Blood Is Black is set during the First World War, and narrated by Alfa Ndiaye, a 'Chocolat' soldier from West Africa fighting for France in the European trenches (as hundreds of thousands did). He is from a small village in Senegal, and he does not even speak French; he enlisted because his "more-than-brother" Mademba Diop, his closest friend, into whose family Alfa was then also adopted, was eager to go; Mademba hoped also then to go into business with Alfa in the local big city upon their triumphant return.

While Alfa is physically imposing Mademba was such a scrawny runt that the French initially turned him down for military service, even in those (desperate-for-cannon-fodder) times. Alfa helped build him up a bit and then joined him when the French finally did agree to pack him off to the Western front. The novel opens on the battlefield, where the French and Germans are fighting in the trenches, and with Mademba having been killed by a German soldier who had played dead and then slit his stomach open.

Mademba died -- slowly: "it wouldn't end, from dawn into evening" -- in Alfa's arms, suffering greatly ("his guts in the air, his insides outside, like a sheep that had been dismembered") and even begging Alfa to take his life. Alfa then carried the corpse back to the French position -- exposed, across the battlefield, an act that put him in great danger. The experience leaves him a changed man, as he becomes obsessed with avenging Mademba's death.

Doing unto the German soldiers what they did to Mademba, he repeatedly ventures out and picks off soldiers at closest range. Each time, he takes one of their hands as a trophy. For a while, his comrades celebrate his bravery and daring, but pretty soon they begin to find this pretty creepy: "Up to the third hand, I was a war hero, beginning with the fourth I became a dangerous madman, a bloodthirsty savage". It's a thin, invisible line in wartime, but everyone senses Alfa has crossed it. His actions go beyond the bounds even of the horrors they face daily. Alfa becomes an untouchable, a leerily regarded other in their midsts.

The temporary madness soldiers need to function in the heat of battle is one thing:

But when you seem crazy all the time, continuously without stopping, that's when you make people afraid, even your war brothers. And that's when you stop being the brave one, the death defier, and become instead the true friend of death, its accomplice, its more-than-brother.

Looking into the enemy's blue eyes, I often see a panicked fear of death, of savagery, of rape, of cannibalism. I see in his eyes what he's been told about me, and what he's believed without ever seeing me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 October 2020

About the Author :

French-Senegalese author David Diop was born in 1966.

