At Night All Blood Is Black
Our Assessment:
B : solid, slim personal portrait of another side of the First World War
The complete review's Review:
At Night All Blood Is Black is set during the First World War, and narrated by Alfa Ndiaye, a 'Chocolat' soldier from West Africa fighting for France in the European trenches (as hundreds of thousands did).
He is from a small village in Senegal, and he does not even speak French; he enlisted because his "more-than-brother" Mademba Diop, his closest friend, into whose family Alfa was then also adopted, was eager to go; Mademba hoped also then to go into business with Alfa in the local big city upon their triumphant return.
But when you seem crazy all the time, continuously without stopping, that's when you make people afraid, even your war brothers. And that's when you stop being the brave one, the death defier, and become instead the true friend of death, its accomplice, its more-than-brother.Alfa keeps the hands -- all except the first, which another soldier had, for a while, amused himself with, before bringing misfortune down upon himself --, remembering each kill and each victim.
Even in the brutal madness of the front, Alfa is clearly seen as no longer fit for duty, and he is sent to 'the Rear', to a medical institution. In the comfortable calm there he communicates with the doctor in charge, Dr. François, through his drawings -- though of course there's only so much of his traumas that can be drawn out of him this way. Alfa is also attracted to the doctor's daughter, who is a nurse or orderly at the hospital. While in the more peaceful surroundings -- though he made sure to have his saved, severed hands, close by, buried out back ... -- Alfa looks back on his childhood and youth, his friendship with Mademba, and the girl who gave herself to him the night before he left for France.
Reflecting on his actions, and his past, Alfa uses a simple and straightforward style, hardly dispassionate but also not losing itself to the horrors of the acts he commits and the terrible war conditions he lives through -- or, for that matter, the absurdity of the situation he finds himself in, having left his small home village behind, traveling to a new country and climate, and charged there with fighting someone else's enemy. If his acts show him capable of being carried away -- acting (out) almost purely instinctually -- his accounts are measured and controlled. He shows insight into his feelings and (re)actions -- and those of those he interacts with, his fellow soldiers and superiors -- but there's a separation between, essentially time at rest and time in action (across the bloody battlefield), even as he describes both (and then also his recollections of his earlier life) in practically the same tone. Readers are made to share, through this eerie voice and description, with his madness so controlled, the unease that Alfa's comrades feel about him.
Alfa does also find himself apart from those around him, even those of similar background and experience: on the front, Mademba was his one tie and bridge to everything else; without him, he is clearly at sea. (In his home village he too had fewer closer ties, especially after the tragic loss of his mother, but there was at least some form of family, the close bond with Mademba -- and the girl who loved him.)
The role of the African soldier in the French military is obviously a significant facet of this story. There is little overt racism here, as everyone's focus is on the enemy and on trying to survive, and Alfa does not stand out merely for his different appearance and origins, as he is in the company of soldiers with a similar background. Nevertheless, he is aware of his otherness -- and of the fact that the French obviously hope that it is an advantage in combatting the Germans. When Alfa is up-close and going in for the kill of his next victim:
Looking into the enemy's blue eyes, I often see a panicked fear of death, of savagery, of rape, of cannibalism. I see in his eyes what he's been told about me, and what he's believed without ever seeing me.Alfa's descent -- or rather: leap, as it is sudden -- into a form of madness is only limitedly due to his being African, but certainly that feature contributes to how his madness is seen and how he is treated. His inability to even communicate in the local language only underlines how set apart he remains.
As the original French title suggests, this is a story of soul-brothers -- and of what happens to the surviving brother when the other is lost. The horrific conditions Alfa faces, before and after, contribute to the depths he is flung into but are only part of the story. It is the way Mademba dies that undoes Alfa: he feels tremendous guilt about his inability to lessen Mademba's suffering -- including his unwillingness to kill his friend, as Mademba begs him to -- and his powerlessness, watching his friend die this slow, agonizing death. A nice touch is how Diop allows Alfa to present himself: he is not tortured in the way one might expect, given what he is experienced, he does not behave like a raving madman. Even in hunting down German soldiers he shows himself to be patient and quiet, seemingly complete under control. And of course it's his controlled -- but never calculated -- behavior that makes Alfa all the more disturbing a figure. Once in hospital, in 'the Rear', away from the fighting, Alfa lives in some peace and comfort; he is not haunted in the way one might expect -- say, shaken by terrible nightmares -- and yet of course he has been shattered to his very core.
At Night All Blood Is Black is a solid variation on the First World War novel, a glimpse of less well-known experiences and an interesting spin on personal trauma. A good personal portrait of a different kind of soldier, it's a bit slim but certainly packs enough of a punch; it is effectively harrowing.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 October 2020
French-Senegalese author David Diop was born in 1966.
