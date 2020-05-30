

Ascent to Glory



by

Álvaro Santana-Acuña



How One Hundred Years of Solitude Was Written and Became a Global Classic

B+ : interesting look at all that goes into a book becoming a 'classic', beyond the text itself

Ascent to Glory is, as the subtitle explains, a look at: How One Hundred Years of Solitude Was Written and Became a Global Classic. There's no question that Gabriel García Márquez's 1967 novel is a 'classic' -- widely translated, hugely popular, widely considered: "the work of Latin American literature par excellence" as well as the ultimate example of a work of 'magical realism'. Álvaro Santana-Acuña differentiates between mere canonical and classical -- noting that 'canonical' works depend on individuals and institutions (notably academia) for their status, while the true 'classic' transcends these -- and One Hundred Years of Solitude is one of those works, like War and Peace, that is both.

Santana-Acuña points out that a large set of disparate circumstances contributed to the success of the novel, and argues that these were in fact essential factors in making it a classic. As he notes, South American literature had long been national, with authors considered in their local contexts, and only in the 1960s did one finally see the emergence of a supranational literature, 'Latin American literature', that transcended national borders. Under different circumstances, he suggests, One Hundred Years of Solitude might easily have been considered just another regional Colombian novel, but by 1967 a Latin American boom had expanded to a critical point that not only positioned García Márquez and his work within it but provided an essential foundational structure and context that helped readers and critics, in Latin America and abroad, place the book. One Hundred Years of Solitude was far from the first prominent or great novels of the boom -- Alejo Carpentier's Explosion in the Cathedral and Carlos Fuentes' The Death of Artemio Cruz (both 1962), and Mario Vargas Llosa's The Time of the Hero (1963) are among those that paved the way -- but it came at just the right time.

Santana-Acuña presents just how much else went into these perfect conditions in considerable detail. There is the literary culture in Latin America, long with a limited publishing capacity, but with an important magazine culture -- something that, however, favored short works over novels of the size that had a more lasting and far-reaching impact. Santana-Acuña suggests the stations of García Márquez's writing career -- which included long periods of journalism, as well as, for example, movie reviewing -- were vital steps in his becoming the writer he did. Long stays abroad, including in Europe and New York, and then especially his being able to join (and fitting in with) the Mexico City-based, Fuentes-led, self-styled 'Mafia' of new writers who would come to dominate a significant swathe of Latin American literature were important both for his writing and for positioning him for success -- personal and professional connections that would help in the building up of his career and then especially with the launch of One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The limits of book-publishing in South America -- limited print runs; poor distribution, even locally (and often essentially none abroad, even in the other Spanish-speaking countries) -- long were a near insurmountable hurdle for any regional book to truly break-out internationally (or even succeed regionally). Meanwhile, interestingly, publishers in Spain were both a major player in as well as apparently strongly dependent on the Latin American market -- Santana-Acuña cites the near-unbelievable statistic that: "By 1969, 82 percent of the books published in Spain were exported to Latin America" --, but this also strongly influenced what was published, books having to pass through Spanish censors (and appeal to Spanish publishers, who prefered specific kinds of writing). A maturing publishing industry, with a larger reach, were necessary foundations for the success of One Hundred Years of Solitude. Santana-Acuña also notes the importance of Carmen Balcells' literary agency, and the changes she forced onto book publishers, which also facilitated greater international reach and success for her authors (such as García Márquez).

Santana-Acuña emphasizes external conditions in all aspects of the eventual success of One Hundred Years of Solitude, from the most basic -- say, printing capacity -- to the the personal connections and assistance García Márquez benefitted from. He goes so far as to suggest:

[H]e first imagined [One Hundred Years of Solitude] when he was twenty-two years old, but despite several attempts, he did not have the skills to turn his ideas into a publishable novel. Writing the final draft of One Hundred Years of Solitude, rather than a bout of inspiration, was an act of networked creativity. He was at the center of a network of relatives, friends, peers, and gatekeepers who closely supervised the progress of his manuscript and secured its production and initial reception as a best-selling New Latin American Novel.

García Márquez destroyed all materials that he produced while writing the novel. These included about forty notebooks with daily notes, diagrams, family trees, partial drafts, and all manuscripts, except for the last one.

[Note: my The Complete Review Guide to Contemporary World Fiction is cited in several footnotes in Ascent to Glory -- though I'd suggest: entirely incidentally rather than as any sort of authority. I don't think this has in any way influenced my reading of the book, but since readers may feel otherwise I mention it in the interest of full and open disclosure.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 September 2020

About the Author :

Álvaro Santana-Acuña teaches at Whitman College.

