The Clerk
Our Assessment:
B : quite a few layers of grim, but effective as such
The Clerk sets its tone from the opening scene, the protagonist -- referred to, de-personalized, only as 'the clerk' -- only leaving the office he works in late at night, an hour when:
the armored helicopters fly over the city, the bats flutter against the office windows, and the rats scurry among the desks engulfed in darknessThe clerk is a sad sack. He's a dutiful and trusted worker, but like everyone at his workplace lives in constant fear of being fired and replaced. His domestic life is no relief from the grim workplace. He has a domineering wife who has no respect for him, and even his swarm of young children ride roughshod over him; only with the one called El Viejito -- "the little old man" --, a: "pale, albino child with one white eye, his face crossed by little blue veins, wizened, his skeleton looking as if it were made of wire instead of bones" is there a sense of mutual sympathy -- not that either can do much for the other.
The world the clerk inhabits is ugly and violent -- your typical urban dystopia. It feels like end-of-times days, except there's no urgency: the days simply continue, each just as dark as the one before (quite literally: at one point a solar eclipse is announced -- "the whole region will be covered in darkness. The sun will disappear and it will become night" -- but this is a world where even that will pass largely unnoticed: "For some time now in the city it's been hard to distinguish day from night"). Saccomanno does do a nice job here of showing life nevertheless plodding on, the masses going about their business like the clerk, in defeatist passivity; guerilla attacks, bombings, and an omnipresent, always threatening police and army are navigated more or less with shrugged shoulders, resignedly accepted as a matter of course.
When the novel opens, the clerk believes he is the last man in the office, but it turns out he is not alone. Seeing that someone is in his boss's office, he prepares to take actual action, to attack the intruder. It turns out just to be a young woman -- the boss's secretary. The encounter brings the two together, and they begin a sort of relationship. But the secretary is also the boss's mistress, complicating matters.
Meek though the clerk is, he fantasizes about taking action -- embezzling money and leaving his miserable life behind, for example. He comes to consider murder and suicide as well, but ultimately his only significant act is one of cowardly betrayal. A colleague who does not yet seem to have been crushed by the system -- he constantly writes in a notebook, he reads literature, he has a free-spirited girlfriend and they're saving their money to buy a cottage in the countryside and go live off the land -- has long made him uncomfortable, and when the clerk confides in him he fearfully decides that was too dangerous, and sees to the colleague's undoing. And in this world undoings are complete and terrible.
The relationship with the young woman briefly gives the clerk hope, allowing him to imagine a different life and the happiness that comes with love. The power structures of the world he is locked into, however, make it impossible; their boss has too much control over their lives, and makes it impossible for a happy, lasting, functional relationship to develop. Even small steps the clerk tries to take, such as trying to give the notebook his colleague wrote in to the man's girlfriend after he is disappeared, don't take -- while he is then confronted with that woman showing him what actual action is.
Throughout, the clerk is haunted, in a sense, by 'the Other', and the idea of being an Other. Ultimately, however, he can not get out of his own skin; his destiny is all his sad own.
The Clerk is a short novel, heavy on atmosphere -- dark and darkest atmosphere. Centered entirely around the clerk and his wanderings -- even most of the scenes in the workplace or at home have a rambling feel; even when physically stationary the clerk is almost invariably drifting at least in his mind -- it's an almost claustrophobic novel, with the clerk's thoughts and fears crowding out almost anything else. So also, even though there is some mention of happier times with his wife, long ago, there's little sense of past, of just how he and the world got to this point, and this condition.
A dark, evocative novel, it is less a spiral into the final abyss than chronicle of slow, faltering, wretched decline -- right down to the devastating final sentence. Within its limits -- and it is a closely circumscribed story -- it certainly manages to capture and present this sad, dark fate well, making for an effective, if grim, portrait.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 October 2020
Argentine author Guillermo Saccomanno was born in 1948.
