Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Clerk



by

Guillermo Saccomanno



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: El oficinista

Translated by Andrea G. Labinger

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : quite a few layers of grim, but effective as such

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Cultural . 12/3/2010 Joaquín Marco Die Welt . 22/7/2014 Maike Albath

From the Reviews :

"Un profundo pesimismo recorre todas las páginas del relato. (...) Residuo del irracionalismo kafkiano del pasado siglo, se radicaliza en el pesimismo de nuestro tiempo: deja huella." - Joaquín Marco, El Cultural





"Mit gespenstischer Ruhe, suggestiven Bildern und großer stilistischer Geschlossenheit entfaltet Saccomanno (...) in 55 knappen Kapiteln die Geschichte eines zeitgenössischen Sklaven. Der auf den ersten Blick angepasste Bürobedienstete läuft komplett aus dem Ruder, aber er ist gerade nicht nur ein Opfer der Verhältnisse, sondern Teil des grausamen Systems. (...) Es gibt kein Außerhalb, keine Gegenbewegung mehr, alles ist zerstört, überall dominiert Verrohung und Brutalität. Dadurch entwickelt das Buch etwas Monochromes. Lohnend ist die Lektüre der glänzend übersetzten Parabel dennoch, allein wegen der faszinierenden Doppelkodierung der fiktionalen Räume, die gleichzeitig altmodisch und hochmodern sind." - Maike Albath, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Clerk sets its tone from the opening scene, the protagonist -- referred to, de-personalized, only as 'the clerk' -- only leaving the office he works in late at night, an hour when:

the armored helicopters fly over the city, the bats flutter against the office windows, and the rats scurry among the desks engulfed in darkness

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 October 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Argentine author Guillermo Saccomanno was born in 1948.

- Return to top of the page -