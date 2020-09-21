the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The 2020 ACFNY Translation Prize, awarded "for an outstanding translation of contemporary Austrian literature (prose) into English" is open for submissions -- a sample translation (10 pages/ca. 4,000 words) of a translation of a work of prose by a living Austrian author published in the original German after 1989 -- through 31 October.
The winning translator: "will be invited to work on a full translation which is expected to be finished by mid-2021", which is then scheduled to be published by New Vessel Press in 2022.
(And, yes, I am one of the jurors.)
Translation of literature from Indian languages is here to stay, and it is slowly reclaiming and demanding its long-deserved place.
But, while reading the entries, I also felt that we need a lot more good translators -- in all languages.