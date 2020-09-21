the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2020

21 September: ACFNY Translation Prize open for submissions | JCB Jury Q & A | Xiaolu Guo profile | The Peach Blossom Fan review


21 September 2020 - Monday

ACFNY Translation Prize open for submissions | JCB Jury Q & A
Xiaolu Guo profile | The Peach Blossom Fan review

       ACFNY Translation Prize open for submissions

       The 2020 ACFNY Translation Prize, awarded "for an outstanding translation of contemporary Austrian literature (prose) into English" is open for submissions -- a sample translation (10 pages/ca. 4,000 words) of a translation of a work of prose by a living Austrian author published in the original German after 1989 -- through 31 October. Spread the word !
       The winning translator: "will be invited to work on a full translation which is expected to be finished by mid-2021", which is then scheduled to be published by New Vessel Press in 2022.
       (And, yes, I am one of the jurors.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       JCB Jury Q & A

       At Scroll.in Sana Goyal has a JCB Jury interview: 'All these books are going to change conversations for better or worse', a Q & A with Aruni Kashyap and Tejaswini Niranjana, two of the jurors for this year's JCB Prize for Literature.
       Among the observations:
Translation of literature from Indian languages is here to stay, and it is slowly reclaiming and demanding its long-deserved place. But, while reading the entries, I also felt that we need a lot more good translators -- in all languages.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Xiaolu Guo profile

       A Concise Chinese-English Dictionary for Lovers-author Xiaolu Guo has a new book coming out -- A Lover's Discourse; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- and in Prospect Rebecca Liu profiles her, in Xiaolu Guo's half-familiar fictions.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Peach Blossom Fan review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of K'ung Shang-jen's 1699 play The Peach Blossom Fan, re-issued a couple of years ago by New York Review Books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 September 2020)

archive index

