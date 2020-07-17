

The Disaster Tourist



by

Yun Ko-eun



Korean title: 밤의 여행자들

Translated by Lizzie Buehler

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 9/7/2020 Saba Ahmed The Spectator A 4/7/2020 C.H.Hazelton

From the Reviews :

"Translator Lizzie Buehler deftly coveys the subtle tonalities of the prose, variously graceful and light (...), witty and absurd, then suspenseful, even terror-filled. (...) Ultimately, the plot details aren't always precise enough to convey the complexity of exactly what is at stake, or with whom moral responsibility sits, while a tenuous love story adds another layer of narrative complication. But this is an entertaining eco-thriller that sets out to illuminate the way climate change is inextricably bound up with the pressures of global capitalism." - Saba Ahmed, The Guardian





"Throughout Disaster Tourist, there is a sense of impending catastrophe, of something huge and uncontrollable swallowing up those who spend their lives packaging, controlling and creating these macabre tours. (...) In this phenomenal book, Yun demonstrates how disaster tourism is a kind of theatre: people are ‘merchandise’, the reality tourists just ‘a shadow of reality’." - Claire Kohda Hazelton, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

The main character in The Disaster Tourist is Yona Ko, a thirty-three-year-old who has been working at travel company Jungle for the past ten years, now as a programming coordinator. Jungle specializes in disaster-tourism -- offering 152 different packages in thirty-three distinct categories of disaster, both natural and man-made. Yona's job involves: "surveying disaster zones and moulding them into travel destinations"; the novel opens with her having just checked out the after-effects of a tsunami, conveniently in South Korea itself.

Back at the home office Yona has some concern about her status, suspecting that she has fallen into some disfavor for some reason, threatening her career. It's not like she's had any official sort of warning, but she senses something is off. Much more tangible is another workplace issue that crops up, as she starts getting sexually harassed by one of her co-workers, Kim, in blatant and obnoxious form. She decides the best way to deal with it is to basically try to ignore it and doesn't really take any action -- even as both the harassment becomes common knowledge in the firm and other workers reveal they have had similar issues with Kim. She recognizes the gravity of her situation but maybe doesn't take the best approach to it:

Yona's current situation was a disaster, and she was going to have to treat it like one of the disasters she researched for Jungle.

Headhunting and a sinkhole opening up in the ground are appealing premises, but the problem is that they happened fifty years ago. Also, it's hard to call the desert here a desert. It's really more of a dune. And the homestay at the houses on stilts, well ... that kind of attraction could be recreated at any old museum or theme park, so it just felt like fluff.

Since signing a contract with jungle and building the resort, Mui has been tailoring life to fit its role as a disaster zone. That's led young workers who left for other regions to come back. Now, if disaster disappears from Mui, life disappears, too.

People couldn't tell if the script was fiction or truth. A surprising record of survival and death, or a goosebump-inducing horror story.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 September 2020

About the Author :

South Korean author Yun Ko-eun (윤고은) was born in 1980.

