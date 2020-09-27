Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

He Died with His Eyes Open



by

Derek Raymond

(Robin Cook)



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The first in The Factory Series

With an Introduction by James Sallis

He Died with His Eyes Open was made into a film in 1985, directed by Jacques Deray and starring Michel Serrault and Charlotte Rampling

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : strong stuff, in every respect

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Rev. of Books . 20/6/2013 Joyce Carol Oates The NY Times Book Rev. . 3/5/1987 Newgate Callendar Sunday Times . 10/6/1984 John Coleman

From the Reviews :

"The book is beautifully written, grimy as some of the characters are. Mr. Raymond is a master of the sharp vignette, the telling phrase, the speech patterns that perfectly describe a character. All of the people in his book are vividly alive." - Newgate Callendar, The New York Times Book Review





"Clockwork Orange vision of contemporary Britain blends mesmerically with sergeant's increasing, finally over-the-top involvement with weirdo victim. Where not sentimental, gripping study in obsession and absolute, awful evil." - John Coleman, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

He Died with His Eyes Open is narrated by a nameless London police sergeant. He is forty-one and, a fixture in A14, the dead-end Unexplained Deaths department -- "by far the most unpopular and shunned branch of the service" --, has little hopes of career advancement -- which is more or less just fine with him; he doesn't have that kind of ambition -- in contrast to go-getter Bowman from Serious Crimes, already a chief inspector at age thirty-two. As he explains to Bowman: "I like being independent, I like working my own way" -- and at Unexplained Deaths he's certainly allowed to go his own solitary way, pursuing his cases like a lone wolf. (He has a boss who isn't so much understanding as someone who wholeheartedly embraces a hands-off style of management: when, well into the case, the sergeant wants to sound him out about how to proceed his boss tries his best to put him off: "Well, coming to see me isn't going to change anything. I really don't see the point".)

For better and worse, the narrator has his own style and approach; as someone observes:

it's funny, you don't come on like a copper somehow; you must either be a good one or a fucking bad one.

'What, the Factory ?' he moaned. 'Poland Street ? Christ, I might as well top myself and have done with it !'

This is a case where you've got to tease the truth out, not beat it with a club.

'I don't think I'll have much trouble identifying them,' I said. 'It's proving it, that's the snag.

Barbara will do anything for or to anybody, because it doesn't matter to her what she does.

The ordeal the writer sets himself is to track down existence and then, both stripped naked, fight it out.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 September 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Serpent's Tail publicity page

Melville House publicity page

Folio publicity page

Fanucci publicity page

Introduction by James Sallis

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Derek Raymond (Robin Cook) lived 1931 to 1994.

- Return to top of the page -