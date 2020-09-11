the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 September 2020

11 September: Baillie Gifford Prize longlist | 'Modern Indian Classics in Translation' | Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 September 2020 - Friday

Baillie Gifford Prize longlist | 'Modern Indian Classics in Translation'
Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami review

       Baillie Gifford Prize longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction, a £50,000 British prize.
       The shortlist will be announced 15 October, and the winner on 24 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'Modern Indian Classics in Translation'

       At Electric Literature Aruni Kashyap suggests 15 Modern Indian Classics in Translation.
       Five of them are under review at the complete review -- The Crooked Line, Cuckold, The Gift of a Cow, River of Fire , and Samskara -- but I'd certainly love to see some of the rest of these. Translations from the Assamese !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of David Karashima explaining Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami, recently out from Soft Skull.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


