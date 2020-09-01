the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 September 2020

1 September: G.H. Habib Q & A | Archipelago profile | Piranesi review


1 September 2020 - Tuesday

G.H. Habib Q & A | Archipelago profile | Piranesi review

       G.H. Habib Q & A

       At New Age Dhrubo Sadiq is In conversation with GH Habib, translator into Bengali of everything from One Hundred Years of Solitude to The Name of the Rose -- though, alas, it appears often second-hand, via the English translation, an issue which he at least addresses:
As regards translating into Bangla, a considerable disregard of the common norm of translation is overlooked or not practiced here, that is, translating from the original language. A lion’s share of the books so far translated into Bangla have appeared via English, be the original ones written in Greek, Latin, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Norwegian, and so on, the notable exceptions being Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu and Russian. But then, there is no guarantee that translating from the original always provides the best rendition.
       He also makes the observation:
[T]ranslation of Bangla literature into other languages is in a very sorry state indeed, both in terms of volume and quality, hardly noticeable and as a consequence insignificant in terms of creating any influence in the arena of world literature.
       (I'd certainly agree as to volume -- but as far as quality goes, I think a decent percentage of what little does get translated is actually pretty good; there are some fine translators from the Bangla.)

       Archipelago profile

       At the Brownstoner Craig Hubert takes a (brief) look at Literary Expansion: Gowanus-Based Archipelago Books Travels the World for Titles, profiling publishing house Archipelago Books.

       Quite a few Archipelago titles are under review at the complete review -- but I have a lot more to get to.

       Piranesi review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Susanna Clarke's Piranesi -- due out shortly, and certainly among the more anticipated fall 2020 titles.

