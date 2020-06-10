the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 June 2020

11 June 2020 - Thursday

PEN Translates awards | Libraries in ... Japan
Michael Dirda's book collection

       PEN Translates awards

       English PEN has announced that Nineteen PEN Translates awards go to titles from fifteen countries and thirteen languages.
       These awards fund: "up to 75% of translation costs for selected projects" (and they'll consider subsidizing the whole thing for publishers with a turnover of less than £500,000).
       Some promising-looking projects here, including new works by several authors already under review at the complete review -- Daniela Hodrová and César Aira -- and great to see that a novel from South Sudan is coming.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Libraries in ... Japan

       At nippon.com they report that the Number of Libraries Increasing in Japan, as:
The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology released statistics showing that there were 3,360 libraries and similar facilities in Japan as of October 1, 2018. This sees an added 29 facilities since the last statistics were published in 2015 and an increase of 618 since this survey began in 2002.
       And in 2017:
There were 33.8 million registered patrons who borrowed 653.8 million books.
       That was, however, a decline in the number of books borrowed compared to the previous survey.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Michael Dirda's book collection

       Michael Dirda writes in The Washington Post on how All the books in my 300 boxes sparked joy. The lockdown made me rethink why I was keeping them.
       A fun look at the books he has, as well as ones he hasn't read, as he sorts out what to (try to) get rid of. Yes: "seven extra copies of Cyril Connolly’s moody collection of pensées, The Unquiet Grave" is, no question, excessive .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


