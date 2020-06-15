

The Thousand and One Ghosts



by

Alexandre Dumas



French title: Les mille et un fantômes

This translation originally published (2004) as One Thousand and One Ghosts

Translated and with an Introduction by Andrew Brown

B : fairly loose collection, but some fine bits to it

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Independent on Sunday . 28/11/2004 Laurence Phelan The Times . 13/11/2004 Chris Power TLS . 19/11/2004 Robin Buss

From the Reviews :

"Dumas' stories are skeletal -- his plots barely fleshed out with atmosphere or characterisation -- and so his ghosts have lost the power to scare contemporary readers properly. But he makes the implacable bloodlust and revolutionary fervour of his times seem terrifying." - Laurence Phelan, Independent on Sunday





"(A)n entertaining if minor example of late-Gothic." - Chris Power, The Times





"It deserves to have been disinterred and brought back to haunt us, as one of this fine and varied series of translation." - Robin Buss, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Thousand and One Ghosts is presented as a novel, but it's basically a collection of (variations of ghost-)stories. The framing device has narrator Dumas (introducing himself as: "playwright, age twenty-seven; I live in Paris, at 21 rue de l'Université") invited on a hunting trip. Bored by what turns out to be not much of a hunt, especially compared to those he's used to, he wanders off and is immediately rewarded by encountering a man walking down the street who is: "pale, his hair sticking up, his eyes popping out, his clothes in disarray and his hands spattered with blood". Better yet, when he follows the man -- who makes his way to the local mayor's house -- the man reveals he has just murdered his wife.

Dumas joins the mayor and a few others when they head back to the man's house, to check out what happened, and they do indeed find a headless corpse. Finding that the crime did in fact take place, and the man is willing -- indeed eager -- to confess to the deed, they take his statement, with Dumas acting as one of the witnesses. The story of the killing is a strange one, as the man insists his wife's head, after he lopped it off, bit him -- and spoke to him.

Dumas finds himself invited to have lunch at Monsieur Ledru's -- the mayor -- and conversation there is unsurprisingly focused on the murderer's claim: can a disembodied head still feel and speak ? The stories that are then related are examples of similar experiences that those assembled are familiar with.

Dumas nicely sets the scene by having M. Ledru first give him a tour of his house -- which includes his collection of relics: "not of saints, but of kings". It's such a complete collection that:

Each king had provided a specimen, and from all of these bones it would have been possible to reconstruct pretty much an entire skeleton that would have been a perfect representation of the skeletal remains of the French monarchy, which has long been lacking in backbone.

Like everything else in M.Ledru's house, this table was full of character.

they were guillotining thirty or forty people per day, and such a huge amount of blood was flowing on the Place de la Révolution that they had been obliged to dig a ditch three feet deep around the scaffold.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 June 2020

About the Author :

Popular French author Alexandre Dumas lived 1802 to 1870.

