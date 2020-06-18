Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

The Comedy of Asses

(Asinaria)



by

Plautus



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Latin title: Asinaria

Edited and translated by Wolfgang de Melo, in the Loeb Classical Library series, superseding the Paul Nixon translation (1916)

There are numerous other translations of Asinaria

This is a bilingual edition, with the Latin text facing the English translation

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : perhaps a bit too much acid with its sharpness

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Antiquité Classique . (2012) Bruno Rochette BMCR* . (2005.07.39) Michael Fontaine BMCR* . (2007.01.03) Vincent Hunink BMCR . (2011.04.53) Peter Kruschwitz The Classical Journal . (2012.08.04) Timothy J. Moore The Classical Review* . 12/1917 E.A.Sonnenschein TLS* . 13/12/1917 John Sargeaunt

[*: refers to a different translation]

From the Reviews :

"Plautus' lowbrow comedy the Asinaria ("The Jackass Affair") is quite possibly the world's oldest episode of Married...with Children . (...) With Danese's edition before you, you have a conservative text, equipped with a full and reliable report of the MSS, and a text that has been edited by an expert in Plautine meter. It is a very sound basis for interpreting the play, and one which renders obsolete previous editions. Inevitably, people will differ about this or that reading, but one can say in short that this is simply the best text of Plautus' Asinaria ." - Michael Fontaine, Bryn Mawr Classical Review





("The Jackass Affair") is quite possibly the world's oldest episode of . (...) With Danese's edition before you, you have a conservative text, equipped with a full and reliable report of the MSS, and a text that has been edited by an expert in Plautine meter. It is a very sound basis for interpreting the play, and one which renders obsolete previous editions. Inevitably, people will differ about this or that reading, but one can say in short that this is simply the best text of Plautus' ." - "[John Henderson's] Asinaria proves his talents as a translator and his discipline as a philologist. The first half of the book will command respect even from more traditional classicists. (...) The translation is highly modern and lively. But as in the commentary, H.'s command of English is such that much of the text will be difficult to follow for non-English readers. I have to admit that the strongly colloquial flavour of the translation often forced me to consult other translations (such as the now generally despised Loeb translation by Nixon) or the Latin original, to find out what the text was actually saying. (...) To sum up, H. has produced a lively and provocative edition of the Asinaria , that has both the merits and hazards of a postmodern book. It will bring Plautus and his play very much nearer to those readers who can follow H.'s words and thoughts. But on a global scale, such readers may form a relatively limited group." - Vincent Hunink, Bryn Mawr Classical Review





proves his talents as a translator and his discipline as a philologist. The first half of the book will command respect even from more traditional classicists. (...) The translation is highly modern and lively. But as in the commentary, H.'s command of English is such that much of the text will be difficult to follow for non-English readers. I have to admit that the strongly colloquial flavour of the translation often forced me to consult other translations (such as the now generally despised Loeb translation by Nixon) or the Latin original, to find out what the text was actually saying. (...) To sum up, H. has produced a lively and provocative edition of the , that has both the merits and hazards of a postmodern book. It will bring Plautus and his play very much nearer to those readers who can follow H.'s words and thoughts. But on a global scale, such readers may form a relatively limited group." - "In conclusion, de Melo deserves praise and gratitude: his Plautus is beautifully produced. The volume has an excellent introduction, a refurbished text, and a translation which is a substantial improvement on the previous one. " - Peter Kruschwitz, Bryn Mawr Classical Review





"De Melo has not only provided a worthy updated successor to Nixon, but he has gone well beyond his predecessor in many ways to produce a work that will be of considerable value both to students and to scholars." - Timothy J. Moore, The Classical Journal





"That Plautus was a skilful metrist we can now see more clearly than could Cicero or Horace, who had rejected many of his scansions." - John Sargeaunt, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Wolfgang de Melo's Introductory Note to Asinaria, or The Comedy of Asses promisingly begins with the observation that:

The humor we find in the Asinaria is more biting and more satirical than the jokes in almost any other play written by Plautus.

Well, I already know that my son is in love with that prostitute from next door, Philaenium.

Tell him to come, please. He's fully deserved it and we'll do what he wants: he pulled our love together again, which had been pulled apart.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 June 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* refers to a different translation)

See Index of Drama books

Other books from the Loeb Classical Library under review

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Roman playwright Plautus lived ca.254 to 184 BCE.

- Return to top of the page -