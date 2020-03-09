|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Four by Four
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : quite effective and well done
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Four by Four is largely set in the isolated Wybrany College (pronounced: güíbrani colich and generally just referred to by those there as the colich), its location not indicated by any road signs nor even mentioned on the official website.
The institution was founded in 1943: "by a Polish businessman forced into exile during the Second World War" as a sort of orphanage, although the school itself is newer, perhaps only fifteen years old or so; as with much else about the school, specificity and any sort of certainty remain elusive.
It is a highly regarded school -- apparently: "one of the best schools in the country" -- , with many of the children coming from wealthy and powerful families.
But students are divided into 'Normals' -- the paying students -- and the 'Specials' -- scholarship students, including the children of the menial workers employed at the school, and while the school claims to treat them equally, there is a clear separation between the two groups.
This is not a novel. My imagination is still dormant. I'm paralyzed by reality.The (sur)reality of the colich doesn't ultimately help much either, this Isidro losing himself in ever-more feverish confusion. As he is eventually warned, when he sniffs around for more information about the goings-on at the colich: "Knowledge can drive you straight to madness".
Isidro is curious about the disppearances, especially of his predecessor but then also Celia's. There's an air of mystery around the circumstances of their absences, even though there are ready explanations for them. Eventually a third person affiliated with the school also exits the scene -- though the exact nature of his fate is more quickly determined.
Isidro gets the papers García Medrano left behind, just twelve pages that he first takes for: "the outline for a story, or maybe an essay"; the content baffles him and his initial impression is: "I don't think I can decipher all this". Of course, eventually more of the pieces fall into place, clarifying the content; the papers are then reproduced at the conclusion of the novel, for the reader to put the final pieces into place, revealing (or confirming) the truths about this institution and what goes on behind the scenes.
Much of Four by Four is atmosphere and stage-setting, with struggles of power and domination -- often subtle, sometimes entirely overt -- and the relationship in which characters stand to one another, with all its gives and takes, particularly prominent throughout. A surface calm betrays an underlying tension at Wybrany College. The fact that everyone seems to have things to hide and secrets to keep intensifies this; Isidro's concern about the false pretenses under which he is there (and his fear of being discovered) is just the most glaring example.
Mesa creates a world that is -- as schools often are -- seemingly orderly, a secluded contrast from the chaos that here is apparently enveloping the outside world, while in fact the institution is only a different kind of rigid, oppressive society-in-miniature.
When Isidro summarizes the novel he pretends he is writing he describes it as:
A mystery about rules that are established but never completely defined. The stranger doesn't know them. He can't come to terms with them, even if he wanted to. But he can't fight them either. The rules exist. They're strong, unquestionable, but they're not written anywhere. Therefore, they can't be obeyed or disobeyed.It reflects his experiences at the colich, where practically the entire time he feels at sea, uncertain of almost anything, including what is expected of him. (For a supposedly good school, they're really lax -- quite unbelievably so, actually -- on teacher preparation and oversight (and, apparently, checking references, since it's hard to believe Isidro could have passed for his brother-in-law if they had checked those a bit more thoroughly).)
Mesa's presentation makes for a quite engaging read, with its neatly intensifying sinister atmosphere. The interactions among the children are dominated by assertions, in various forms, of power (over others) and allegiance, typical of any grouping of youths (if, in part, more extreme). But it is the adults, with their positions of authority -- as headmaster and staff and teachers -- and the way they use it, especially over the children, that are also more sinister and, in part, subtler. (Typically, too, the only adult who can't maintain his authority over the pupils is the fake Isidro.)
It makes for a solid allegory of the totalitarian, with an impressively evoked oppressive atmosphere -- almost all background until the end, but oh so threateningly nearby throughout. The deliberate vagueness, about so much and for so long, is quite effective but one does wish for more substantial grounding at times; in particular, the substitute's diary can be annoying in just how clueless and uncertain he is about practically everything (compounded with him at times even less clear in mind, as when he drinks too much as well as when he is ill).
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 June 2020
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Spanish author Sara Mesa was born in 1976.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2020 the complete review