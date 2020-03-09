

the complete review - fiction

Four by Four



by

Sara Mesa



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Cuatro por cuatro

Translated by Katie Whittemore

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : quite effective and well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 9/3/2020 .

From the Reviews :

"While Mesa's ambitious two-part structure falters with uneven pacing, sparse details, and a jarring switch to Isidro's point of view, Isidro eventually discovers the school's secrets, and Mesa briefly shines. In a recent glut of neo-gothic tales, this one feels extraneous." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Four by Four is largely set in the isolated Wybrany College (pronounced: güíbrani colich and generally just referred to by those there as the colich), its location not indicated by any road signs nor even mentioned on the official website. The institution was founded in 1943: "by a Polish businessman forced into exile during the Second World War" as a sort of orphanage, although the school itself is newer, perhaps only fifteen years old or so; as with much else about the school, specificity and any sort of certainty remain elusive. It is a highly regarded school -- apparently: "one of the best schools in the country" -- , with many of the children coming from wealthy and powerful families. But students are divided into 'Normals' -- the paying students -- and the 'Specials' -- scholarship students, including the children of the menial workers employed at the school, and while the school claims to treat them equally, there is a clear separation between the two groups.

While little is seen in the novel of the world beyond Wybrany, it is clear that there is considerable turmoil there, although the extent of (and reasons for) it remain unclear. The cities are restless, though one can still move about easily; still, one of the characters notes the contrast to the colich, finding it: "a relief from the chaos of Cárdenas" (though admittedly that's before he really gets much of a sense of the place ...). What used to be the closest city to the colich, Vado, has apparently become "defunct" over the years -- depopulated over the same time as the school has been in existence (suggesting a sinister connection between the two ...).

Wybrany doesn't seem all that impressive an academic institution -- or environment for kids to grow up in. If not seeming to be a terribly strict, the Headmaster and his crew seem fairly questionable, and many of the kids not exactly flourishing: the novel opens with a would-be escape attempt of sorts by a group of girls, while early chapters repeatedly turn to constantly bullied boy Ignacio (who, when he comes into his own later, only does so by turning the tables and becoming a vicious bully in his own right).

The novel is divided into two parts, along with a brief epilogue-cum-appendix. The first part is 'Never More than Two Hundred', which refers to the total number of students enrolled at any given time, carefully balanced between boys and girls. The short chapters here shift between a first person account by one of the Special students, Celia, and accounts in the third person of scenes from the colich, including some involving Celia, as well as often focusing on bullied Ignacio, whose position is transformed (somewhat circuitously) by the arrival of a new student.

The longer second section is 'A Substitute's Diary', the short diary entries, from 12 November to 23 January of the next year of another new arrival, a substitute teacher who takes the place of one García Medrano. (And it is the papers of this disappeared García Medrano that come into the substitute's hands, and which are then presented as the epilogue/appendix to the book.) The substitute is, in fact, a fraud: calling himself Isidro Bedragare, he has taken up the position in the place (and guise) of his sister's former husband, his ex-brother-in-law. The real Isidro had abandoned his wife "without any explanation" (there's a lot of that going around in this novel ...) and so the fake Isidro took up the job offer in his place. (So he is, in fact, a double substitute, standing in for not one but two men who have essentially vanished.)

The fake Isidro is ill-equipped to be a substitute teacher. In fact, he's a would-be writer. After some early success he's struggled with writing, and now he can't seem to get on with it. At least he's started a diary now -- but, as he notes in it:

This is not a novel. My imagination is still dormant. I'm paralyzed by reality.

A mystery about rules that are established but never completely defined. The stranger doesn't know them. He can't come to terms with them, even if he wanted to. But he can't fight them either. The rules exist. They're strong, unquestionable, but they're not written anywhere. Therefore, they can't be obeyed or disobeyed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 June 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Open Letter publicity page

Anagrama foreign rights page

Rivages publicity page

Excerpt

Excerpt

See Index of Spanish literature

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Spanish author Sara Mesa was born in 1976.

- Return to top of the page -