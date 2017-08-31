

Title: Scar Author: Sara Mesa Genre: Novel Written: 2015 (Eng. 2017) Length: 167 pages Original in: Spanish Availability: Scar - US Cicatriz - US Scar - UK Scar - Canada Cicatrice - France Cicatrice - Italia Cicatriz - España

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 8/6/2017 Ariane Singer El País . 20/4/2015 Ana Rodríguez Fischer

"D’une écriture très maîtrisée, dont l’épure rajoute à l’atmosphère angoissante du récit, Sara Mesa explore les mécanismes psychologiques qui rendent possible la soumission d’un personnage à un autre. Ici, ni violence apparente ni effet de frayeur. Le roman, dont l’intrigue progresse lentement, par paliers, sur plusieurs années, vers une issue aussi redoutée qu’incertaine, joue finement des rapports de domination et de culpabilisation qu’inflige le garçon à sa proie dès lors que celle-ci tente de s’abstraire à cette relation." - Ariane Singer, Le Monde





"(E)n Cicatriz, Sara Mesa reduce drásticamente el mundo narrativo y ancla su perturbadora historia en dos personajes tan impares como complementarios. (...) En una atmósfera que evoca los laberintos carcelarios de Piranessi y la asfixia del subsuelo dostoievskiano, Sara Mesa nos asoma a un mundo donde anidan la impostura, el acoso que nace del desdén y el desprecio, la provocación implacable, la turbiedad que acabará concretándose en dinero -- transacciones --, la sumisión ante el poder, la culpa y su obligada expiación...un mundo que el lector reconoce de inmediato, porque es el nuestro, el de la sociedad de consumo... y del espectáculo." - Ana Rodríguez Fischer, El País

Scar chronicles the relationship between Sonia and a man calling himself Knut (as in Knut Hamsun), an odd, sustained relationship marked by a strange and at-a-distance codependency.

A short prologue of sorts -- chapter 0 -- presents them meeting, without revealing to readers who they are yet, just an anonymous man and woman, revealing a bit more to each other. As the reader eventually learns, they have in fact known each other -- in a manner of speaking -- for many years before this encounter; indeed, the first (numbered) chapter returns to 'Seven Years Before'. Scar repeatedly shifts in this way -- if not so extremely --, the story unfolding basically chronologically but also repeatedly taking a step back for many of those forward, an interesting way of shining a different light on that which was just presented. Short chapters get ahead of the story, as it were, while the action unfolds more fully in the longer ones that then cover the ground before.

The story essentially begins when Sonia is a twenty-two-year-old with a boring and essentially pointless job ("transferring the information on the old card indexes to a database") with essentially no supervision or direction, leaving her with a great deal of free time on her hands. She spends some of it online -- "mainly in chat rooms and forums". She likes the online world: "She's always liked wearing masks."

She enjoys spending time in a literary forum, intrigued enough by this other-world and its pseudonymous inhabitants that when the forum members organize a dinner in distant Cárdenas -- "about seven hundred kilometers from her city" -- she goes through the trouble and expense of attending. It perhaps doesn't quite live up to what she had imagined, and when she gets home she's almost ready to delete her forum account -- but she gets a private message from one of the forum members who was not in attendance, the man calling himself Knut Hamsun. He's intrigued by what he heard about her from others who were at the dinner, and proposes a simple exchange:

You send me a picture so I can see you. In return, I'll send you any book you ask for. You can ask for several. It's no problem.

He wants something, and if you don't listen to me, one day this story is going to blow up in your face, she warned. But they aren't gifts, strictly speaking, Sonia explained. There's a sort of agreement established. He likes that she writes to him, he wants to discuss books, share opinions about life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 August 2017

Dalkey Archive Press publicity page

Anagrama foreign rights page

Rivages publicity page

See Index of Spanish literature

Other books from Dalkey Archive Press under review

Spanish author Sara Mesa was born in 1976.

