Our Assessment:
B : unusual obsessive/stalker/codependents (of sorts) story
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Scar chronicles the relationship between Sonia and a man calling himself Knut (as in Knut Hamsun), an odd, sustained relationship marked by a strange and at-a-distance codependency.
You send me a picture so I can see you. In return, I'll send you any book you ask for. You can ask for several. It's no problem.Sonia does ask another forum member for advice -- and promptly ignores it. Without a digital camera, cellphone with a camera, or computer at home it's not that straightforward, but she sends a scanned picture. And soon she receives a package of books -- though Knut does ask to be reimbursed for the shipping.
So begins their odd back and forth. Knut is happy to shower her with gifts -- books, mainly, but soon also other things, including perfume and eventually clothes. He admits -- he boasts -- that he steals them. It's what he does, he's a dedicated amateur shoplifter. Sonia isn't entirely comfortable with all this, but also finds it hard to resist. Knut makes practically no demands in return; he's not really a stalker. He's just a kind of creepy, overzealous and persistent underachiever.
Knut does encourage Sonia to write, and to find inspiration in the books he sends -- which he tries to discuss with her (him generally far more involved than her, as is the case in almost everything between them).
For most of the novel, there's very little sense of Sonia's life aside from Knut -- family or friends -- and the rare occasions when others stumble to the periphery of her little world she seems to more or less ignore and reject them. So when a friend tries to reason with her, Sonia has no difficulty putting her own deluded rationalizing spin on things:
He wants something, and if you don't listen to me, one day this story is going to blow up in your face, she warned. But they aren't gifts, strictly speaking, Sonia explained. There's a sort of agreement established. He likes that she writes to him, he wants to discuss books, share opinions about life.There is, of course, a sense of menace, but Scar isn't your usual stalker novel. Their interaction remains at a very low simmer; even when Knut becomes more insistent, it manifests itself largely in him sending her more things, and more expensive things. Sonia simply: "incorporates Knut into her everyday life like another routine, sometimes burdensome, sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes beneficial".
A rupture comes: Sonia meets a man and marries him, and though she continues to write to Knut for a while, eventually she decides to make a clean break. Knut isn't pleased, but the contact stops -- until, almost seamlessly, three years later, it is Sonia who re-initiates it.
By this time Sonia has a husband and child, a better job, a life. She could move on -- she seems to have -- and yet she is compelled to move back. Knut isn't quite the same -- there are other women in his life, for example, and he tells Sonia about them -- but they quickly fall back into the same old pattern, Knut showering Sonia with shoplifted gifts.
Though Knut is the pesky, overbearing one in their relationship, it is Sonia who makes some of the most decisive steps in continuing it -- from getting in touch with him long after the first break to taking the initiative in taking a day-trip to Cárdenas to meet in person.
From the beginning, what Knut does is all a bit much. He even urges her to quit his job, willing to shoplift and, absurdly, send most of the basics she might need to live on (though still insisting on being reimbursed for the shipping costs). Reality -- such as her marriage (barely addressed in the novel, as if a mere incidental episode in her life) -- breaks apart, as this strange co-dependent construct grows: "Fantasizing becomes a necessity for both".
Reality is of course inescapable, and collapses; and it is Sonia whose betrayal precipitates it. (Along the way she has become a published author; as in much of the novel, causes and effects here too are hopelessly intertwined.)
Scar is an intriguing psychological study, of two characters who aren't whole, and whose deep, confused relationship doesn't bloom or founder on the expected passions of romantic and physical love (not that there isn't a slight edge of that to it, of course, but it barely matters).
All of Knut's shoplifting -- from his methods and expertise to the goods he passes on to Sonia -- can get tiresome -- though that's presumably also intentional, both because Knut is meant to be a very tiresome figure, and the focus on commerce and capitalism is ... well, the usual, here not-so-veiled, critique .....
The telling is often quite effective -- especially Mesa's short leaps ahead and then more expansive looks at what brought the characters there -- but not entirely sustained. Still, it works quite well and Scar is, in its oddities -- including how very much it is not your typical stalker-type novel --, an intriguing work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 31 August 2017
Spanish author Sara Mesa was born in 1976.
