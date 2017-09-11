the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

That time of year approaches: perhaps in less than a month they'll be announcing the Nobel Prize in Literature 2017.
And, hey, that should be of some interest, right ?
After all, things can't go worse than they did last year, from the ridiculous choice they made to everything that happened (or, mostly, didn't) afterwards.
Still, I'm finding it hard to work up much enthusiasm -- they blew up the prize last year, and I can't really figure out how to take it in any way seriously again.
(Yes, it was silly before then, too, like all prizes, but at least predictably, mock-seriously silly; now ? they could give it to someone who works in finger-paints and I'd shrug.)
Nevertheless, they (likely -- who knows how they might further distort the prize ...) will announce a winner on a Thursday in October; maybe the 5th, if not, then probably the 12th.
(I can imagine some Swedish Academy infighting will again to lead to a later announcement date.)
Early Nobel speculation information can be found at:
Last year's prize confirms that the betting sheets are still the most reliable guides to who might be in contention -- while all serious readers (and most less serious ones, like me) always dismissed Dylan, he always figured high in the betting, and it's now clear he was always in the running (though that still doesn't explain why -- why ? why ? why ?)
So what do the early Ladbrokes odds suggest ?
Margaret Atwood (66/1 at/near the close of betting last year; 6/1 now) -- because of her TV-tie-in success ? --, Claudio Magris (33/1 then; 10/1 now), and Yan Lianke (66/1 then; 14/1) are among the notably better-positioned from last year.
One might also believe the Swedish Academy might be tempted to try course-correct (and appease those members who must still be livid over last year's selection -- and you know there are quite a few of them) with an ultra-'literary' choice -- a Krasznahorkai (20/1 -- odds unchanged from last year), for example
I'll try to work up some enthusiasm and try to speculate who would be deserving -- though of course after 2016 the question becomes: who isn't ? and the answer is apparently: no one -- but the main contenders are pretty much the same as in years past, aren't they ?
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Mikhail Chulkov's The Comely Cook.
I came across mention of it in Viktor Shklovsky's Life of a Bishop's Assistant, and fortunately it has been recently translated into English, in Three Russian Tales of the Eighteenth Century, from Northern Illinois University Press -- and fortuitously I had a copy .....