The Comely Cook



by

Mikhail Chulkov



general information | our review | links | about the author

Russian title: Пригожая повариха, или Похождения развратной женщины

Translated by David Gasperetti

Published in Three Russian Tales of the Eighteenth Century

The complete review 's Review :

The Comely Cook is an early Russian novel, generally considered to be of considerable literary-historical significance; Viktor Shklovsky was a fan and mentions it repeatedly in his writing. Its comic, somewhat irreverent tone and risqué subject-matter are a significant contrast to the ponderous Russian literature of the day, and it shares more with the rising European novel -- Moll Flanders is a commonly cited influence and comparison; the anonymous The History of Charlotte Summers another.

The story is narrated by happy-go-lucky Martona. Widowed at age nineteen, she finds herself poor and with few prospects, but quickly allows herself to be settled into as the mistress of a servant who freely spends (his master's ...) money on her. When she is able to switch servant for master, she does so without hesitation, and devotes herself to Sveton. Sveton eventually turns out to have a wife, and she puts an end to this, leaving Martona impoverished again.

Soon enough, she finds another position in Moscow, is dismissed -- "I did not grieve so much, for there was no one there to part with, and therefore I wasn't being deprived of anything" -- and already a day later a panderer assures her he can set her up nicely -- as he does, with a widower. Typical for the rushed story, everything goes fast:

Thus in one hour I took control in the house and had the entire estate in my hands, and not much more than two hours after that I had command of the master as well, for he did not hesitate to reveal that he had fallen head over heels in love with me and that if I were toleave him, he told me, he would pass away before reaching his natural end.

The other day, I don't know how, an ode by someone named Lomonosov was dropped off at work, and not a soul in the entire department could make sense of it, and what's more, the secretary himself said it was pure delirium and not worth the most insignificant official document.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 September 2017

About the Author :

Russian author Mikhail Chulkov (Михаил Дмитриевич Чулков) lived ca. 1743 to 1792.

