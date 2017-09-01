the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 September 2017

1 September: 'Women in Translation' Q & As | 'Prix Transfuge' | Scar review


1 September 2017 - Friday

'Women in Translation' Q & As | 'Prix Transfuge' | Scar review

       'Women in Translation' Q & As

       August was 'Women in Translation'-month, drawing attention to how under-represented woman authors are in translation, and it closed out with some worthwhile Q & As focusing also on women translators:        Meanwhile, at The Guardian Sian Cain also considered Lost to translation: how English readers miss out on foreign female writers -- and while the important basic point -- women are under-represented in translation -- is a sadly obvious one, this is the kind of article that has me pulling out my (few remaining) hairs in frustration.
       I don't weigh in on this issue much because my (reviewing) track record in this regard is beyond abysmal. (In no small part that's because of what's available for review; it's also only one -- albeit the most 'obvious' -- category in which my reviewing track record is abysmal, and I've more or less given up in trying to (artificially/intentionally) achieve balance in all those categories (because there are too many of them and it would get in the way of ... everything I'm trying to do.) (Ironically, my most recent review is of a title both authored and translated by a woman -- and that from notoriously male-author-dominated Dalkey Archive Press ..... Fortuitous, but entirely coincidental.))
       So I am hardly one who should be criticizing -- but here I can't help myself.
       Sian Cain writes:
When Romanian-German Herta Müller won the Nobel prize in 2009, only one of her books had been translated into English; already more than her fellow female Nobel laureates Gabriela Mistral, Grazia Deledda and Nelly Sachs, none of whom had any until after their award. When Svetlana Alexievich won, six years after Müller, none of her books was available in English
       Look, I know The Guardian is hard up (yeah, because the complete review is rolling in cash ...) and probably can't afford any fact-checkers. And sure, we all make mistakes -- aside from (far more than) my share of typos (sorry ...), I'm sure I get facts wrong on (too many) occasion(s). But Sian Cain is apparently: "the Guardian's books site editor" -- not just some free-lancer-- and you'd hope she is familiar enough with the internet to know that it's an incredible resource where you can actually check facts (which means, by the way, more than just looking things up on Wikipedia, the (re)source of last resort).
       I don't know if she just got these anecdotes from somewhere and didn't bother to follow up (i.e. check), but even just a cursory look at the Nobel (or pretty much any ...) site would have yielded ... better information:
  • only one of Herta Müller's books had been translated into English when she won the Nobel in 2009 ? Funny, the Bio-bibliography at the Nobel site listed -- then and now (yeah, they really should update that list ...) -- five (scroll down to 'Works in English'). And I'd certainly seen more than one by then.

  • Nothing by Grazia Deledda was translated until after she had won the Nobel (in 1926) ? After the Divorce was published -- in English -- more than two decades before she won -- look what a nice edition ! -- and the Nobel bibliography lists two other works also translated before 1926.

  • Nothing by Svetlana Alexievich was available ? Ah, well if we stretch the definition of 'available' ... -- though Dalkey Archive Press and Picador might have protested at the time re. Voices from Chernobyl. Beyond that, the Nobel Biobibliographical Notes mention three pre-Nobel translations-into-English, the earliest from 1988 (yes, yes, that Progress Publishers edition was never widely available, or at least not at your local Barnes & Noble, but still ...)
       Come on, folks. This is the easy stuff. If you're going to offer 'facts' and data -- make just a bit of effort to get it right. It really isn't that hard. Really.
       I know that the idea of 'literary journalism' is a joke, but if stuff like this slips through it really is hopeless. Don't give ammunition to the 'fake news'-crowd.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'Prix Transfuge'

       Okay, this doesn't strike me as much of a real literary prize, but apparently French magazine Transfuge name their favorites in fifteen categories, as the rentrée littéraire descends on France -- and I appreciate how they differentiate categories: there's both a 'meilleur livre américain' as well as a 'meilleur roman anglophone'.
       Livres Hebdo runs down all the category winners.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Scar review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Sara Mesa's Scar, just out in English from Dalkey Archive Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


