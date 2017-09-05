Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

Rákshasa's Ring



by

Vishákha·datta



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Sanskrit title: मुद्राराक्षस

Translated and with an Introduction by Michael Coulson

This translation originally published in Three Sanskrit Plays (1981); reprinted, along with original transliterated Sanskrit text in the Clay Sanskrit Library (2005)

(1981); reprinted, along with original transliterated Sanskrit text in the Clay Sanskrit Library (2005) Previously translated, including as Mudra Rakshasa, or the Signet of the Minister by H.H.Wilson (1826), Mudrarakshasa by K.H.Dhruva (1923), and The Minister's Seal by J.A.B. van Buitenen, in Two Plays of Ancient India (1968)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing in its unusual twists and story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ZDMG . 159/2 (2009) Jayandra Soni

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Rákshasa's Ring is an unusual classical play -- "unique in Sanskrit literature", as translator Michael Coulson notes in his Introduction. With many of the traditional elements of classical drama, and a good story of two battling factions, considerable deceit, and (perhaps too many) characters in disguise it is an entertaining work -- but also surprising in how it ultimately unfolds. As Coulson notes, this isn't (anywhere near) realistic political drama, but it does consider "man as a political animal" to a surprising degree.

The story isn't exactly straightforward, but in its basics fairly simple: King Párvataka was poisoned, leaving Chandra·gupta, Emperor of India, ruler of the lands; his main adviser and the acting Chief Minister -- the master-mind behind the ruler -- is Kautílya. With the killing of King Párvataka, the Nandas have almost been wiped out -- leaving the Maurya as practically undisputed sovereigns. But they aren't quite there yet; Kautílya still has a problem:

Until I have Rákshasa, the House of Nanda is undisturbed and Chandra·gupta's sovereignty has no firm roots. (reflectively) Oh how unswerving is Rákshasa's loyalty to the Nandas!

Kautílya's wits had, I thought, roped and bound

Fortune to the Mauryan dynasty:

But Rákshasa's plotting seizes on the ropes

And seems to be loosening the knots again.

It is the Mauryan who reaps the benefit of every plan I make.

Contriving the first faint outlines of a plot, and then elaborating,

Causing the hidden seeds to germinate unsuspected,

Cleverly managing the crisis, drawing together all the sprawling threads --

In these painful anxieties of creation I am working like a playwright.

the wretched Chandra·gupta has always depended on a totally ministerial government, and sees no further than a blind man into the workings of the administration

I have Rákshasa's friendship,

I am established on the throne,

The Nandas are all rooted out

[pdf]

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 September 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Clay Sanskrit Library publicity page

L'Harmattan publicity page

Text and translation by K.H.Dhruva

Foreword by Romila Thapar [pdf]

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Vishákha·datta (विशाखदत्त) probably lived in the 4th or 5th centuries.

- Return to top of the page -